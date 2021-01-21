Hagerty Hits Biden Decision To Extend The New START Treaty

 Thursday, January 21, 2021 44.0°F   shallow fog   Shallow Fog

Senator Bill Hagerty hit the decision by President Joe Biden to extend the New START Treaty.

 

He said, “I am deeply troubled by the Biden Administration’s decision to extend the New START Treaty for five years without any concessions from Russia. Even President Biden’s own nominee for Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, previously said that ‘Washington should not grant Moscow what it wants most: a free rollover of New START without any negotiations to address Russia’s recent investments in short- and medium-range nuclear weapons systems and new conventional weapons.’

 

"The Administration removed key leverage to press Russia to stop a massive nuclear weapons buildup that threatens the United States and our Allies.

America lost a major opportunity today.”


Police Blotter: Woman Makes Bonfire Of Ex-Boyfriend's Clothes; Overnight Visitor Tries To Make Off With Loot While "Taking Out The Trash"

Gudel's Wrecker Removed From City's Rotation List For 30 Days


Police responded to a residence on Baker Street. A woman said a black male in a maybe silver Volvo stopped in front of her house, walked to the front porch and stole a saw. The woman did not ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police Officer and Wrecker Inspector John Collins on Thursday morning brought a violation to the City Beer Board serving as the Wrecker Board. It was against Gudel’s Wrecker Service, ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Woman Makes Bonfire Of Ex-Boyfriend's Clothes; Overnight Visitor Tries To Make Off With Loot While "Taking Out The Trash"

Police responded to a residence on Baker Street. A woman said a black male in a maybe silver Volvo stopped in front of her house, walked to the front porch and stole a saw. The woman did not have a description of the saw. Video recording will be sent into police later. * * * Officers assisted a woman at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St. A concerned citizen flagged down officers ... (click for more)

Where Are Our Educational Priorities?

If only our institutes of higher learning put as much emphasis, effort and financial investment into their academic departments as they do into their football “programs”. $9.3 million in annual salary for a football coach? Really? Are there anywhere professors who earn even a fractional smidgen of that amount? Where are our priorities? Is the “commitment to consistently winning ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Vols Ain't Dead

Matt Hayes, a writer for the SaturdayDownSouth.com website, was blistering in his view of what has been allowed to happen to the once-mighty University of Tennessee football program just hours after coach Jeremy Pruitt went down in flames on Monday. “I’ve got some harsh words for those in power at Tennessee, something they don’t want to hear but better embrace. It’s not the 1990s ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Moves Quickly To Fill A Gaping Need

Tennessee moved quickly to address arguably the most important job opening associated with demolition Monday. Central Florida’s Danny White has reached a deal with UT to become the school’s new athletic director. USA Today first reported the news and the university released White’s hire later Thursday afternoon. “Danny White is an innovative leader in college athletics ... (click for more)

Tennessee Names Danny White As New Athletic Director

Dr. Danny White, recently ranked the fourth-best athletic director in the country by Stadium , will become the new athletic director at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Chancellor Donde Plowman announced today. His consistent record of transforming college athletic programs to win championships, drive growth, and achieve success, have made him a rising star in college athletics. ... (click for more)


