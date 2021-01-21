Hagerty Hits Biden Decision To Extend The New START Treaty

Senator Bill Hagerty hit the decision by President Joe Biden to extend the New START Treaty.

He said, “I am deeply troubled by the Biden Administration’s decision to extend the New START Treaty for five years without any concessions from Russia. Even President Biden’s own nominee for Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, previously said that ‘Washington should not grant Moscow what it wants most: a free rollover of New START without any negotiations to address Russia’s recent investments in short- and medium-range nuclear weapons systems and new conventional weapons.’

"The Administration removed key leverage to press Russia to stop a massive nuclear weapons buildup that threatens the United States and our Allies. America lost a major opportunity today.”