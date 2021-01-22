 Friday, January 22, 2021 57.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, New Cases Fall Below 200; Tennessee Has 4,064 New Cases, 93 More COVID Deaths

Friday, January 22, 2021

Hamilton County reported 182 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 114 patients hospitalized with 37 in Intensive Care Units. Ten others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 61 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 36,834.

There were no more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Thursday, leaving the total at 337. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 33,797, which is 92 percent, and there are 2,700 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 701,847 on Friday with 4,064 new cases. There have been 93 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,777, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 2,361 people hospitalized from the virus, 148 fewer than Thursday.

Testing numbers are above 6.128 million across the state. 


Police Blotter: Car Warming Up On Jefferson Street Winds Up Down The Road; Man Watches Cowboy Plow Through His Front Yard

State Supreme Court Chides Attorney Who Put On Facebook How To Kill Someone And Get Away With It

Session To Help K-12 Tennessee Students Comes To A Close


Police responded to an address on Saluda Street regarding property damage. Officers observed that a Ram flatbed tow truck (Brown Towing and Recovery) had undercarriage and possible frame damage ... (click for more)

In a case it called a “cautionary tale,” the Tennessee Supreme Court held for the first time on Friday that lawyers who make unethical statements may receive harsher discipline if they choose ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and members of the General Assembly closed a special session to address learning loss and the negative effects on student proficiency in reading and math marked by ... (click for more)



Police responded to an address on Saluda Street regarding property damage. Officers observed that a Ram flatbed tow truck (Brown Towing and Recovery) had undercarriage and possible frame damage underneath the flatbed at the rear of the truck. Police observed a manhole cover that was raised several inches above the pavement surface. Police spoke with the driver who said he was traveling ... (click for more)

In a case it called a “cautionary tale,” the Tennessee Supreme Court held for the first time on Friday that lawyers who make unethical statements may receive harsher discipline if they choose to post the statements publicly on social media. In this case, a Nashville attorney posted comments on Facebook with instructions on how to shoot someone and avoid criminal conviction by making ... (click for more)

Where Are Our Educational Priorities? - And Response (2)

If only our institutes of higher learning put as much emphasis, effort and financial investment into their academic departments as they do into their football “programs”. $9.3 million in annual salary for a football coach? Really? Are there anywhere professors who earn even a fractional smidgen of that amount? Where are our priorities? Is the “commitment to consistently winning ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols Are Resuscitated!

I am a big fan of magic tricks. Sometimes I’ll sit down with YouTube and watch a lot of dazzling stuff. My favorites include Darcy Oakes with the doves, or David Blaine spitting up live frogs from “the aquarium in my stomach.” Really intellectual stuff … I can watch it for hours … but the best magic is “real magic,” much like the University of Tennessee jerked from the top hat Thursday, ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Athletics Implement Testing, Updated Fan Guidelines

A set testing schedule for COVID-19 and new attendance policies highlight the latest guidelines put in place for Cleveland State Community College Student Athletics. Next weekend, Cleveland State Community College is scheduled to officially launch Men’s and Women’s Basketball and Men’s Baseball. But when visiting Columbia State Community College rolls into town for baseball ... (click for more)

Samford Women Stay In First With Victory Over Mocs

Chattanooga’s Mocs played pretty good basketball for the first three quarters of Thursday night’s Southern Conference clash with league-leading Samford, but it was a dismal performance in the final 10 minutes that spelled the difference. The Bulldogs had a precarious 50-49 lead to start the final quarter, but the Mocs couldn’t hit the ocean from the end of a pier as they only ... (click for more)


