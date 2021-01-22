Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, New Cases Fall Below 200; Tennessee Has 4,064 New Cases, 93 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 182 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 114 patients hospitalized with 37 in Intensive Care Units. Ten others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 61 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 36,834.



There were no more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Thursday, leaving the total at 337.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 33,797, which is 92 percent, and there are 2,700 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 701,847 on Friday with 4,064 new cases. There have been 93 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,777, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 2,361 people hospitalized from the virus, 148 fewer than Thursday.



Testing numbers are above 6.128 million across the state.