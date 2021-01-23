Police Blotter: Jail Inmate Wants Police To Keep An Eye On His Girlfriend; Missing Brother Doing Just Fine In Kentucky

Police responded to JC Penney, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. Officers made contact with a loss prevention associate who said that two black females came into the business the day before at around 7:30 p.m. and stuffed two large boxes with clothing and other merchandise. The women then fled out the side entrance without paying for the items. One woman was heavy set, wearing a red jump suit and a red baseball cap. The other woman was also heavy set, wearing a yellow hat, brown sweater and black jeans. The employee said the approximate value of the items stolen is $2,700.No further suspect info could be obtained.* * *Police were called by a man from a residence on Briarcliff Way. The man said he was warming his car up at 7 a.m. that morning when an unknown person arrived in a dark-colored sedan (possibly a Chevy Impala), entered through an unlocked door and took the vehicle at 7:20 a.m. The man provided a picture of the suspect vehicle.* * *Police received a call from a woman concerning ATM fraud. The woman said her ATM/Debit card was stolen in Cleveland and that she had made an initial theft report there. However, her ATM/Debit card has been used in Chattanooga at two locations. The first time was at 5526 Brainerd Road at the First Horizon Bank for a total withdraw amount of $2,000. The second time her card was used to withdraw money in Chattanooga was at 2173 Northgate Park Lane, another First Horizon Bank, for a total of $800. No suspect information is known.* * *Police responded to the jail and spoke with a man who wanted police to check on his girlfriend while he was in jail. Police went to the area the man requested, but did not locate the girlfriend.* * *Police were called to a residence on Hixson Pike. Officers made contact with a woman who said she had not heard from her adult brother in a week and had concern for his well-being. Officers informed the woman that the car rental company he was using said he had made payments a few days ago and was last seen in Kentucky. The woman's concern for her brother was alleviated.* * *Police received a call from a woman at a residence on Winston Drive regarding reports of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers observed two Hispanic men finishing up some mason work on the house. The woman said that she did not know the two men and it was late and she was worried. Police spoke with the two men who spoke little English, but provided police with a name and number of the construction foreman.* * *Police responded to a disorder at a residence on S. Howell Avenue. Officers spoke to a man and woman. They said the woman's boyfriend keeps coming around her and starting arguments and disorders. The woman said that he is overbearing and is always suspicious of her. She said he is constantly following her and trying to keep tabs on her activities. She said she came over to this man's house to get away from her boyfriend for the night, but he keeps showing up. She also said that the boyfriend's behavior is starting to make her feel uneasy, and just wanted him to know that his behavior is unacceptable. The man she was with said that the boyfriend entered his house uninvited last week because he thought his girlfriend was cheating on him. Neither wanted to take any legal action at this time. So, with nothing else further being stated to officers, they cleared the area. About 45 minutes later officers got a return call to the same address because the boyfriend had shown back up at the house. The man and woman were in the man's car when the boyfriend arrived and he followed them into East Ridge. The man and woman pulled into the East Ridge Police Department for assistance. Once again, the man and woman just wanted police to tell the boyfriend to leave her alone, which they did.* * *Police were dispatched to a disorder at the Waffle House, 2024 E. 3rd Ave. Officers made contact with a man and woman in a disagreement. The woman was shouting and being uncooperative when asked to step outside and talk with officers. Officers asked the Waffle House staff what they wanted done and they said they wanted the two off the property. The man was calm and cooperative. The woman was upset that she wasn't being served. When told that the Waffle House did not have to serve her and they could be told to leave, they both left the building. Officers offered them a ride to the Georgia state line so they could walk home. They both accepted the ride with no further incident.* * *Police were called to S. Highland Park Avenue where a man said that sometime during the night, an unknown person had broken into his vehicle. Some form of unknown instrument was used to break the front window on the driver's side. The person ransacked the inside of the 2015 Mazda CX5. In the process, the suspect also stole two pairs of sunglasses and a pair of earrings. At this time there are no leads, witnesses or suspect information.* * *Police responded to Architectural Surface LLC, 405 E Main St. Officers spoke to the owner who said that a camera was stolen from his business. He said that someone squeezed between or jumped the fence, climbed the side of the building and stole the camera off the building. The person bent a part of the fence upon entering the property, but it has since been bent back by employees. He said it appears there was no attempt to get inside the building.