Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 55 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4,029 New Cases, 42 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 36,889.



There were no more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Friday, leaving the total at 337.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 705,876 on Saturday with 4,029 new cases. There have been 42 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,819, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 2,264 people hospitalized from the virus, 101 fewer than Friday.



Testing numbers are above 6.158 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 651,283, 92 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,780 cases, up 20; 11 deathsBradley County: 11,163 cases, up 170; 98 deaths, up 4Grundy County: 1,431 cases, up 17; 22 deathsMarion County: 2,353 cases, up 26; 32 deaths, up 1Meigs County: 1,182 cases, up 14; 16 deathsPolk County: 1,485 cases, up 19; 17 deathsRhea County: 3,906 cases, up 36; 57 deaths, up 1Sequatchie County: 1,411 cases, up 26; 19 deaths, up 1Knox 39,988 cases, up 519; 439 deaths, up 10Davidson 72,746 cases, up 751; 692 deaths, up 13Shelby 78,387 cases, up 912; 1,172 deaths, up 16