Hamilton County Health Department Says It Has Many "First Dose" Appointments Still Available Through The Call Center

Most "first dose" COVID-19 vaccine appointments are booked online, but there are still many appointments available, Hamilton County Health Department officials said Sunday afternoon.

Those seeking the appointments should call the appointment call center at 423-209-5399 beginning Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Officials said, "If you get a busy signal, hang up and call again. When all appointments are full, you will hear a recording that states all appointments are full."

The Health Department reserves several appointments through the call center for people who do not have access to the Internet or need assistance signing up.

Visit the Health Department's COVID-19 vaccine webpage for more information.