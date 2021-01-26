Hamilton County Has 4 New COVID Deaths, 202 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,979 New Cases, 192 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 202 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 125 patients hospitalized with 35 in Intensive Care Units. Eleven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 47 are county residents.The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 37,361.There were four more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Monday, one male and three females, all black, one between the ages of 71-80 and three over the age of 81, bringing the total to 353.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 34,541, which is 92 percent, and there are 2,467 active cases.