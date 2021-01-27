CPD Awarded $700,000 Federal Grant For Crime Gun Intelligence Center

The Chattanooga Police Department’s pursuit of criminals who endanger community members with the illegal use and possession of firearms along with its progressive use of technology and partnerships has earned the department a $700,000 federal grant, said officials.

Chattanooga Police Department Sergeant Josh May submitted the grant proposal to the Bureau of Justice Assistance resulting in Chattanooga becoming one of just 26 cities awarded the funding to replicate the ATF Governing Board’s CGIC best practices.

"Every day I’m talking with people who’ve been rattled by gun violence and wanting help,” said Sgt. May. “Not only people who’ve been shot, but the others who were narrowly missed and the kids who are hearing gunshots outside their homes while trying to sleep.”

In 2015, CPD committed to intelligence led and data driven policing with the creation of a dedicated Crime Analysis Unit and later, its Real Time Intelligence Center and Gun Team. With this new funding, CPD will be able to supplement existing equipment and obtain innovative, objective technological methods of capturing evidence and data connected to gun/violent crime. CPD’s research partners will track and chart progress throughout the three year grant period as well as recommending, based on quantitative analysis, potential adjustments to policies and procedures.

“I am proud of Sgt. May’s work in securing this additional funding in order for the department to better serve our community,” said CPD Chief David Roddy. “The BJA grant will allow CPD to ensure its core principles of a progressive, fiscally responsible, and community first department are met when it comes to combating gun crime.”

CPD received the grant funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance and is working in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Chattanooga Field Office, the UTC Department of Social, Cultural, and Justice Studies, and the University of Arkansas Crime and Security Data Analytics Lab on its implementation.