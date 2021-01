Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGOBI, AVIA

7627 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IN TRANSIT TO DAVIDSON CO

---

ANDREASON, CHAD JAMES

4727 S 1300 E APT 31 MILLCREEK, 84117

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSS METH RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BALABUCH, DANIEL U

2901 WILLIAMSBURG LANE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BALLOU, DASHAUN MARQUAILL

1607 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BERRY, SYDNEY BAILEY

5 MONTAYNE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BRADSHAW, KELLY LYNN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CARREY, MARIAH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

COLLINS, STEVEN MICHAEL

128 B CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COOK, JENNIFER D

5412 MAY CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CUNNINGHAM, JESSICA LYNN

7005 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE

7717 CECILIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

EDWARDS, CHRISTOPHER L

5297 SPRIGGS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112433

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ENGLAND, ANTHONY J

310 12TH AVENUE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

---

HEAD, TONYA SUE

101 NORMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HIXSON, ROBERT ALLEN

592 GATE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY / VEHICLE

---

HOLT, CHRISTOPHER KEITH

305 REDBUD DR FORT OGLEETHORP,

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JACKSON, MARTIN L

1100 ANITA DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---JOHNIKIN, ELPATRO LAWRENCE6101 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, COURTNEY WEBB2408 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JONES, MAURICE LOVELL2121 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OXYCODONE FOR RESALE---MCCABE, ROCKY SHANE220 CULVER STREET RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATESUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---PAYNE, BRIDGETTE ALEXIS897 MILLWEE HOLLOW RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---PITTS, RAVEN ONTENA4715 BONNY OAKS DR. APT. 414 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---REID, JOSEPH607 HEMPHILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374112912Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---RICKETTS, ROBERT JOHNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (ATTEMPTED)---ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER572 SIMS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL CONSPIRACY---ROBINSON, ASHLEY NICOLE4929 WOODLAND VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SHULTZ, BENJAMIN M320 COUNTY CLUB RD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMPSON, JONATHAN EDWARD95 ANDERSON LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, CHRISTOPHER GEORGE2410 LYNDON AVENUE APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---STAMBAUGH, ANGELA MARIE160 PRINCESS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---THOMPSON, JAMES824 ARLINGTON AVE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TOLLIVER, TIMOTHY TYRONE8934 SHERIDA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161539Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---TOWNSEND, TRAVIYELL CAURDELL119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---WALKER, DEZMOND C9607 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WEAVER, CALVIN VINCENT300 TALLEY TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WILLIAMS, TERRI M1202 BRUIN LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILSON, ROBERT LEON118 WIDOW STREET SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County(VOP) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---WRIGHT, AMBER NICOLE3200 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)---YOUNG, MALIK8482 HART LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $500