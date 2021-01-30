Man, 26, Shot On Rossville Avenue Early Saturday Morning

A man, 26, was shot early Saturday morning on Rossville Avenue.

At approximately 2:36 a.m., Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that a man had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival officers located and confirmed that a man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim stated that he was in the area of 1400 Rossville Avenue when he was shot.

Officers then responded to that area and located a crime scene in the roadway near 1400 Rossville Ave. They subsequently secured the scene and notified investigators.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.