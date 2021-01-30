Man, 26, Shot On Rossville Avenue Early Saturday Morning

A man, 26, was shot early Saturday morning on Rossville Avenue.
At approximately 2:36 a.m., Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that a man had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival officers located and confirmed that a man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim stated that he was in the area of 1400 Rossville Avenue when he was shot.
Officers then responded to that area and located a crime scene in the roadway near 1400 Rossville Ave. They subsequently secured the scene and notified investigators.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.