Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, New Cases Drop To 84

Hamilton County reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 37,900.
There were no new deaths.
January 30, 2021
A woman residing on N. Germantown Road told police that someone had attempted to use her Direct Express debit card by using her card information digitally. She said it happened sometime around ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 159 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 12,568.
There were 4,933 new cases, as that total reached 746,867 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 50,132, 263 more than Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 4,480 cases, up 22; 50 deaths; ... (click for more)
A man, 26, was shot early Saturday morning on Rossville Avenue.
At approximately 2:36 a.m., Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that a man had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival officers located and confirmed that a man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim stated that he was ... (click for more)
I have a simple request of all the candidates running for city wide office; stop running from your party affiliation, and start posting your party affiliation on your signage and when you are quoted. I
f you are afraid of being associated with a party, to the point of hiding said affiliation, then the good voters of the city should be afraid of you.
Harry Uffalussy (click for more)
Oh, my stars! Do you realize that this is the last Saturday Funnies in January? I marvel how time presses by; Tuesday will be Ground Hog’s day. We’re just two weeks away from Valentine’s Day and, when you are old as I, the memories of love long gone change; we no long mourn what’s gone but we relish back to what happened.
Here are this week’s riddles from The Saturday Funnies: ... (click for more)
Wednesday was referred to by some as Heupel hump day.
Rather than a hump, Tennessee’s new football coach, Josh Heupel, faces a mountain-sized challenge in taking over a program that’s leaking players and being investigated both in house and by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations. Here’s some more background and thoughts from his introduction:
Strategy: After three ... (click for more)
Earlier this week, I wrote that Vol fans need to shut up. That was the day before Tennessee hired Josh Heupel as its new head football coach. After all, the Vols' "Legions of the Miserable" had been clamoring for Lane Kiffen or Hugh Freeze, or even former Titans' coach Jeff Fisher to be the next coach hired to replace the fired Jeremy Pruitt. The hiring of Heupel by new athletic ... (click for more)