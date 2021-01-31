Diesel Spill Cleaned Up In Ooltewah Sunday Morning

A motorist called 911 on Sunday morning reporting a gasoline/diesel spill at 6300 Satjanon Drive in Ooltewah.

At 10:15 a.m., the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a piece of construction equipment leaking fuel and traveling into a nearby creek. Tri-Community VFD requested a mutual aid response for the Hamilton County Hazmat team.



Fire and hazmat officials reported 15-20 gallons of diesel leaked from a bulldozer on a construction site. Fire and hazmat officials used absorbent boom to contain the spill coming from a bulldozer and made an “earth dam” to keep additional diesel from spilling into a nearby creek.

An environmental company will be cleaning up the remaining diesel on the ground and in the creek.