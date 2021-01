Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BORN, KELLY DAWN

6694 HICKORY MANOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

-----

BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA

3281 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114132

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

-----

BOURGEVIS, GILLES JEAN

2006 PRIGMORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

-----

BROWN, TODD ROBERT

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215618

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----CALDERILLA HERRERA, KEVIN3950 FORESTVIEW DR CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE-----CLAY, MICHELLE LASHAWN3802 MISSION VIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----DAVENPORT, JAQUA DMAR5717 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----DERRICK, EDWIN LEBRONE1307 W 53RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----DOSS, FRED RADON2407 12TH AVE, APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----FERRELL, JOSHUA DENOTA3324 WINTER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT-----FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA6202 TALADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR-----FOSTER, JERRY ELIKA120 CEDAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----HARRIS, RANDY ELLIS1310 HIXSON AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)-----JACOWAY, RONALD LEE2117 DUNCAN AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374043153Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00-----LOVELESS, ANN MARIE713 NORTHBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARY-----MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANEHOMELESS 727 EAST 11TH STEETT CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION-----MORRIS, SEAN MATTHEW72 AMY LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----OATTES, CRAMELL ANTOINE4106 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)RECKLESS DRIVING-----OGLESBY, BRENDA TANKESLEY3818 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191908Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----POINDEXTER, REGINALD JEREMY4607 RICKY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111226Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON3852 AGAWELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY EVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDING-----SCOTT, SPENCER LORNEHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOO-----SLEDGE, DONALD CONDRIDGE7834 ROSEMARY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374162449Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE-----STAMEY, JAMES ROY503 ELY RD APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----STIERS, BARRY DUANE4336 HESTER BROOKE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----THOMPSON, MYCOLYA ANIKAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT-----VARGHESE, WILSON2018 HAMILTON BROW PATH CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT-----WALKER, TABITHA SHAVONNE604 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----WEAVER, DWIGHT ANTOINE1114 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (STOLEN GUN)ASSAULTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS