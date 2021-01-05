Temporary Hold On All On-Site Visitations At Bradley County Jail Extended

The temporary hold on all in-site visitation at the Bradley County Jail that was instituted on Dec. 11 of 2020 has been extended.

"After careful evaluation of the current status of COVID-19 numbers in our area, Sheriff Lawson and

the Bradley County Jail’s administration have extended the temporary hold on all on-site visitations originally set on Dec. 11 of 2020. This extension will last until Tuesday, Jan. 19," officials said.



At-home visitations are accessible through video chat platform Securus Technologies.

For more information, visit the Inmate Services page on www.bradleysheriff.com.