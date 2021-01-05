 Tuesday, January 5, 2021 56.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Larry Smith, 28, Arrested In East Ridge For Graysville Shooting On Dec. 29

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said a Tennessee man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Graysville community that appears to be the result of an illegal narcotics transaction.

 

On Dec. 29, deputies responded to the intersection of Graysville Road and Wooten Road where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim told deputies that he was picked up at a gas station in Tennessee and then driven to Georgia and robbed.

He was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

 

Investigators quickly identified a suspect and on Dec. 31, obtained warrants for Larry Keith Smith, 28, who was arrested in East Ridge.

 

Smith faces extradition to Catoosa County and charges of criminal attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and participating in a criminal street gang. 


Vaccine Time Line

Thank goodness we have strong volunteers to control the crowds and administer the vaccine. These folks must be very durable and patient. At the rate of 2,000 vaccinations a week they will need to be at the current location for the next year or so in order to vaccinate the 364,000 residents of Hamilton County. But wait, it will take 182 vaccination days just to get through ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols Are Stagnant

In the last 50-plus years I cannot remember a silence quite like the fog that seems to have settled over the Tennessee football program. I must admit that I am more than a casual observer since I adore Southeastern Conference comings-and-goings, and my gut-hunch is that all is not well with the Vol Nation. I believe it is very probable that embattled football coach Jeremy Pruitt ... (click for more)

espnW Selects Kentucky's Howard, Elzy As Week's Honorees

As part of its weekly superlatives, espnW has named University of Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy its national coach of the week and junior guard Rhyne Howard its national player of the week. espnW writer Mechelle Voepel selected the honors and the full article can be found here . Howard is a former standout player for Bradley Central High School. It ... (click for more)

Mocs' Eboni Williams Earns back-To-Back SoCon Player Of The Week Honors

Chattanooga women’s basketball junior forward Eboni Williams earned her second straight nod from College Sports Madness as its Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Williams posted a double-double to lead Chattanooga to a 77-64 non-conference win over North Alabama to give UTC its 28 th winning record against non-conference opponents. She had a game-highs ... (click for more)


