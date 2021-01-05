Larry Smith, 28, Arrested In East Ridge For Graysville Shooting On Dec. 29

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said a Tennessee man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Graysville community that appears to be the result of an illegal narcotics transaction.

On Dec. 29, deputies responded to the intersection of Graysville Road and Wooten Road where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim told deputies that he was picked up at a gas station in Tennessee and then driven to Georgia and robbed.

He was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

Investigators quickly identified a suspect and on Dec. 31, obtained warrants for Larry Keith Smith, 28, who was arrested in East Ridge.

Smith faces extradition to Catoosa County and charges of criminal attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and participating in a criminal street gang.