Hamilton County Has 1 New COVID Death, 543 New Cases; Tennessee Has 5,399 New Cases, 99 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 477 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 197 patients hospitalized and 59 in Intensive Care Units. Seventeen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 95 are county residents.The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 31,353.There was one more death from the virus in the county reported on Tuesday, a White male over the age of 81, bringing the total to 283.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 27,141, which is 87 percent, and there are 3,929 active cases.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 617,649 on Tuesday with 5,399 new cases.There have been 99 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 7,267, state Health Department officials said.The state currently has 3,246 people hospitalized from the virus, 22 more than on Monday.Testing numbers are above 5.686 million across the state.The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 539,207, 87 percent.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,637 cases, up 3; 9 deathsBradley County: 9,605 cases, up 112; 76 deaths, up 1Grundy County: 1,272 cases, up 16; 20 deaths, up 1Marion County: 1,974 cases, up 17; 26 deathsMeigs County: 1,010 cases, up 12; 16 deathsPolk County: 1,247 cases, up 12; 16 deathsRhea County: 3,391 cases, up 31; 51 deathsSequatchie County: 1,221 cases, up 6; 17 deathsKnox 34,448 cases, up 317; 321 deaths, up 14Davidson 63,708 cases, up 391; 600 deaths, up 3Shelby 69,666 cases, up 535; 947 deaths, up 8