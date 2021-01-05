Hamilton County Schools To Stay On Remote Learning Through Jan. 15

Due to the current Phase Tracker level of 1.03% based on local COVID-19 trend data, all Hamilton County Schools will continue a remote learning schedule Jan. 11-15.

Officials said, "Over the past two days, Hamilton County has averaged almost 500 new cases per day. Staff will also continue to work remotely but can request access to their school building through their administrators if needed. School-Age Child Care (SACC) will operate a limited number of school sites listed on our website.