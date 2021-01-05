City Council Cancels Meeting Day Before March 2 Election

The Chattanooga City Council will not meet on March 2, which is the day before election day in Chattanooga.

“There was some discussion about election day,” Chairman Chip Henderson said. “If anybody has any suggestions about meeting on that day, we can talk about it at this time.”

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod suggested that meeting be cancelled, which was seconded by Councilman Darrin Ledford. Vice Chairman Ken Smith agreed with that, and said there was precedent for that.

“It would not hurt to have it on the open record this evening so people who would want to attend on March the second would know not to be there,” City Attorney Phil Noblett said.

“And the other question is if you’re going to have your other meetings cancelled, or just the 6:00?”

Chairman Henderson said all meetings on that day would be cancelled, and the Council members unanimously voted in favor of cancelling all meetings on that day.