Albert Kiser Retiring After 40 Years With County Finance; Lee Brouner Is His Successor

Thursday, January 7, 2021
Albert Kiser and wife Jenny with grandchildren
Albert Kiser and wife Jenny with grandchildren

Albert Kiser is retiring after 40 years with county finance.

Mr. Kiser has served as finance director since the retirement of Louis Wright in 2014.

At the time of his appointment, County Mayor said Mr. Kiser had stepped in ably when Mr. Wright suffered a very serious illness, including handling the annual budget and a later major bond issue.

"This will be a seamless transition," he said at the time.

Mr. Kiser is also a local jazz musician.

His father, Albert C. Kiser, was with TVA for 35 years and lived until age 102.

Lee Brouner will step up to be county finance director.

He moved into the assistant position in 2014.


January 7, 2021

New Online Permitting Process Should Streamline Beer Board Meetings

Chattanooga has just implemented a new online system for business owners to apply for a permit to sell beer. The new application process is welcomed by the nine members of the Chattanooga Beer Board who volunteer their time. Many lengthy meetings take place with few beer license applications being approved due to the business owners not having all the required inspections or documentation ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 65 New Coronavirus Deaths; 7,105 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 65 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,100. There were 7,105 new cases, as that total reached 609,868 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 43796, up 167 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,589 cases; 38 deaths; 165 ... (click for more)

Builders And Wreckers

When I conducted Wednesday morning prayer services in Nashville I had a Baptist minister from Texas speak and he impressed us with a reading from an unknown author that impressed us that day, and that seemed to come alive as I watched the storming of the Capitol in Washington yesterday. He challenged the legislators by asking us, “Are you Builders or Wreckers?” He quoted, “I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Best Response In The United States In Just Six Days!

It has been less than one week since Hamilton County gave the first dose of the COVID vaccine and it has been less than one week since Hamilton County was given the greatest jolt of reality that any of us anywhere in the United States could ever imagine. Nobody was ready for the magnitude of what was going to happen and the very first thing you need to know is that the Center for ... (click for more)

Joseph Dycus: Ray Mears, A Brilliant Basketball Coach And Promoter Of The Game

In the mid-1960s, Tennessee was football country, and Knoxville was a pigskin province. Hoops was an afterthought for a school obsessed with competing against Tuscaloosa’s Bear for conference titles, as was the case with many of its conference brethren. After winning four conference titles and a 1961 Div-II championship at Wittenberg, the Ohioan moved south and was crowned the next ... (click for more)

UTC Assistant Football Coach Fired After Offensive Remarks On Social Media

UTC's Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics Mark Wharton and Head Football Coach Rusty Wright condemned the offensive comment that was posted on Facebook by a staff member. The staff member has been terminated. “Last night, a totally inappropriate social media post by a member of our football staff was brought to my attention. The entire post was appalling. The sentiments ... (click for more)


