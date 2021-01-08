FBI Searches Offices, Homes Of Several GOP Legislators, Including Rep. Robin Smith; House Speaker Sexton Calls It "A Sad Day For Tennessee And The General Assembly"

The FBI on Friday morning searched the homes of several state Republican legislators, including that of Rep. Robin Smith in Hixson and former House Speaker Glen Casada.

Agents also went to the offices of Rep. Smith and other GOP legislators as well as some staff members.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton of Crossville called it "a sad day for Tennessee and for the General Assembly."

He said he became aware of the investigation after becoming House Speaker last August and has been fully cooperating with the FBI. He said he encourages his colleagues to also cooperate.

Speaker Sexton said, “Since becoming Speaker, I have been contacted by federal authorities regarding an ongoing investigation related to the former speaker’s office.

"I have been, and I will continue to be in full cooperation with the authorities as their investigation continues.

"On the advice of both Ethics and Legal Counsel, I am placing everyone that was subject to the execution of today’s search warrants on administrative leave until further notice.”

Speaker Sexton said in conjunction with the 7 a.m. raids, he contacted the governor and lieutenant governor as well as leaders of both parties.

The House speaker said there was no ethics investigation at this time. He said there were "no indictments and no arrests" at this point.

The Republican Caucus had cast a no confidence vote in Casada and he eventually stepped down from the Speaker role.

Governor Bill Lee at a news conference said he was aware of the FBI raids. He called the situation "very concerning."

Rep. Smith is a former chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party as well as the Tennessee Republican Party.

She won the seat that had been held by Gerald McCormick, who moved to Nashville.