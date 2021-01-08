 Friday, January 8, 2021 40.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


FBI Searches Offices, Homes Of Several GOP Legislators, Including Rep. Robin Smith; House Speaker Sexton Calls It "A Sad Day For Tennessee And The General Assembly"

Friday, January 8, 2021
Rep. Robin Smith
Rep. Robin Smith

The FBI on Friday morning searched the homes of several state Republican legislators, including that of Rep. Robin Smith in Hixson and former House Speaker Glen Casada.

Agents also went to the offices of Rep. Smith and other GOP legislators as well as some staff members.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton of Crossville called it "a sad day for Tennessee and for the General Assembly."

He said he became aware of the investigation after becoming House Speaker last August and has been fully cooperating with the FBI. He said he encourages his colleagues to also cooperate.

Speaker Sexton said, “Since becoming Speaker, I have been contacted by federal authorities regarding an ongoing investigation related to the former speaker’s office.

"I have been, and I will continue to be in full cooperation with the authorities as their investigation continues.

"On the advice of both Ethics and Legal Counsel, I am placing everyone that was subject to the execution of today’s search warrants on administrative leave until further notice.”

Speaker Sexton said in conjunction with the 7 a.m. raids, he contacted the governor and lieutenant governor as well as leaders of both parties.

The House speaker said there was no ethics investigation at this time. He said there were "no indictments and no arrests" at this point.  

The Republican Caucus had cast a no confidence vote in Casada and he eventually stepped down from the Speaker role.

Governor Bill Lee at a news conference said he was aware of the FBI raids. He called the situation "very concerning."

Rep. Smith is a former chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party as well as the Tennessee Republican Party.

She won the seat that had been held by Gerald McCormick, who moved to Nashville.


January 8, 2021

2 New Ways To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine In Northwest Georgia Now Available

January 8, 2021

Suspect Sought In Regions Bank Robbery In East Ridge In Which A Shot Was Fired

January 8, 2021

Tennessee Rep. Chris Todd Files Resolution To Term Limit Congress


Despite a meager and sporadic supply of COVID-19 vaccine, Northwest Georgia county health departments have been immunizing local healthcare workers and EMS personnel for the past couple of weeks, ... (click for more)

FBI special agents along with East Ridge Police Department Officers are searching for the suspect responsible for the robbery on Wednesday of the Regions Bank at 4334 Ringgold Road. At approximately ... (click for more)

State Rep. Chris Todd has pre-filed a resolution (HJR8) for Tennessee to join other states in calling for a convention for proposing a congressional term limits amendment to the U.S. Constitution. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

2 New Ways To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine In Northwest Georgia Now Available

Despite a meager and sporadic supply of COVID-19 vaccine, Northwest Georgia county health departments have been immunizing local healthcare workers and EMS personnel for the past couple of weeks, according to Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the 10-county Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District. “We wish we had enough vaccine available for everyone who ... (click for more)

Suspect Sought In Regions Bank Robbery In East Ridge In Which A Shot Was Fired

FBI special agents along with East Ridge Police Department Officers are searching for the suspect responsible for the robbery on Wednesday of the Regions Bank at 4334 Ringgold Road. At approximately 3 p.m., a male suspect entered the bank and approached the teller counter. The armed suspect jumped the counter and immediately began going through the teller drawers. While behind ... (click for more)

Opinion

Builders And Wreckers - And Response

When I conducted Wednesday morning prayer services in Nashville I had a Baptist minister from Texas speak and he impressed us with a reading from an unknown author that impressed us that day, and that seemed to come alive as I watched the storming of the Capitol in Washington yesterday. He challenged the legislators by asking us, “Are you Builders or Wreckers?” He quoted, “I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Best Response In The United States In Just Six Days!

It has been less than one week since Hamilton County gave the first dose of the COVID vaccine and it has been less than one week since Hamilton County was given the greatest jolt of reality that any of us anywhere in the United States could ever imagine. Nobody was ready for the magnitude of what was going to happen and the very first thing you need to know is that the Center for ... (click for more)

Sports

Dodger Legend Tommy Lasorda Dies At 93; Visited Chattanooga Several Times When Lookouts Were Dodger Farm Club

Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda has died at the age of 93. The effervescent former Dodgers pitcher and then manager often visited Chattanooga when the Lookouts were a Dodgers farm club. A section of the stadium was named Lasorda Landing in his honor. (click for more)

Randy Smith: I Will Miss Jim Frost

I have written about this way too much in the last year. Remembrances of local sports legends who passed away is beginning to make me feel really old and really sad, especially when they pass away after battling COVID-19. This deadly virus robbed us of Coach Catherine Neely and this week it took softball legend and guru Jim Frost. Frost passed away yesterday from complications of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors