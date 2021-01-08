 Friday, January 8, 2021 39.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Woman Said Bowman Fired Shot, Threatened To Kill Her In Incident In Hixson

Friday, January 8, 2021
Timothy Cherice Bowman
Timothy Cherice Bowman

In the Tuesday shooting in Hixson, a woman said Timothy Cherice Bowman, 22, broke in on her and her new boyfriend and said he was going to kill her.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Boston Lane in Hixson in response to a shots fired call. Deputies said they saw the suspect’s vehicle leaving and turning onto Middle Valley Road as they went en-route to the scene. The deputy said they attempted to stop the gray Dodge Challenger, and that the vehicle refused to stop. The pursuit was a short one, as traffic conditions made it dangerous.

Law enforcement went to the scene, where they spoke to the victim. She said her ex-boyfriend Timothy Bowman Jr., 22, assaulted her the night before. The victim said she called the sheriff’s office that night and filed charges against him. She said the next morning, Bowman went back to the residence and tried to get into the place through the back door. The victim said Bowman yelled he was “going to kill her” as he tried to get in. She told deputies she told Bowman she was going to call police, and then he drove away in the Challenger.

After a few minutes, she said Bowman went back to the residence, where she and her male friend were. Both the victim and the witness said Bowman began to yell at them to open the back door, and again threatened to kill both of them. They said he then went to the front of the residence and began knocking on the bedroom window.

The victim and witness said they saw through open window-blinds that Bowman shot at the residence, and then went to the front door and tried to get in again. Deputies said the duplex the victim lives in is also occupied by another family with a child. The other family said they were home when this occurred. One of the family members said she saw Bowman speed off in his Challenger.

While at the residence, the victim said Bowman was texting her via SnapChat, and the victim made a screenshot of the message and sent it to a detective. Deputies said the message read “You gon die id move Better be lucky I couldnt get to the drac I’ll see ya real soon N my (expletive) jammed would’ve let that (expletive) kill me n I was on a high speed Who the (expletive).”

The victim gave law enforcement a possible address where Bowman might be at, and the fugitive division went there and found the Challenger with a spent casing in the crevice between the trunk lid and rear window. They also found Bowman and took him into custody.

Bowman is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree domestic murder, domestic assault, aggravated burglary, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, felony reckless endangerment, and two counts of reckless endangerment.


