Georgia Has 80 New Coronavirus Deaths; A Record 10,393 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 80 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,180.



There were a recor 10,393 new cases, as that total reached 620,247 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 44,187, up 391 from Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 3,596 cases, up 7; 38 deaths; 165 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 1,661 cases, up 28; 46 deaths, up 2; 119 hospitalizations, up 5



Dade County: 792 cases, up 10; 7 deaths; 40 hospitalizations



Walker County: 4,182 cases, up 61; 56 deaths; 178 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 11,593 cases, up 150; 131 deaths, up 1; 558 hospitalizations, up 1