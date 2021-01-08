Hamilton County Has 7 New COVID Deaths, 655 New Cases, Record 65 Patients In ICU; Tennessee Has 6,369 New Cases, 126 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 655 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 208 patients hospitalized with a record 65 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 100 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 33,139.



There were seven more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Friday, bringing the total to 299.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 28,251, which is 85 percent, and there are 4,589 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 640,606 on Friday with 6,369 new cases. There have been 126 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 7,618, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 3,249 people hospitalized from the virus, 92 less than on Thursday.



Testing numbers are above 5.789 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 559,625, 87 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,668 cases, up 8; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 9,934 cases, up 106; 82 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 1,336 cases, up 18; 20 deaths



Marion County: 2,071 cases, up 32; 26 deaths



Meigs County: 1,048 cases, up 14; 16 deaths



Polk County: 1,296 cases, up 17; 17 deaths



Rhea County: 3,540 cases, up 64; 52 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,277 cases, up 34; 18 deaths, up 1



Knox 35,907 cases, up 466; 347 deaths, up 7



Davidson 66,301 cases, up 562; 614 deaths, up 14



Shelby 71,590 cases, up 506; 1,009 deaths, up 13





