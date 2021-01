Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADELABU, ELIZABETH MICHELLE

1831 JULIAN RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

-----

ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213541

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

-----

BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL

1004 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO

5612 WEIGELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

(NO DRIVERS LICENSE)

(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)

-----

BRADEN, SKYE DRAPIZA

4512 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115259

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

CARTER, BRONATHON L

2300 WILSON STREET APT 6E CHATTANOOGA, 37340

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

CARTER, KEVIN DEWAYNE

5913 HILLCREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

CHAIN, TYRONE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374034203

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

-----

CHURCH, JEFFREY PAUL

7964 LONG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER OR ALTERATION OF PU

-----

CONNER, JEREMY KEITH

720 RILEY LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

-----

COOK, MORRIS THEODORE

5008 HANCOCK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

-----

COUSIN, AARON DEWAYNE

610 MARIAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

-----

COWAN, BESS J

509 SOUTH WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

-----

CUEVAS, MIGUEL ANGEL

7315 HAVEN HILL APT.

A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE2218 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073618Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE-----EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL1706 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----FORESTER, BRYAN PATRICKHOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARREST-----GALLOWAY, TERRY NELSON224 POPULAR ST. CANTON, 30115Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)-----GILBERT, ALBERT113 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----GILLOM, ROBERT LEBRON3216 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111358Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----GUNTER, ANNA LUANN1253 WILSON AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----HALL, DOYLE CRAYTON2000 E 23RD ST UNIT 152 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----HARBORT, JO ANNE268 CALLOWAY COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 79 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----HARGIS, JASON LEE211 FLOYD PADGETT LN CRAWFORD, 38554Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY-----HENRY, BRANDON DALE810 S VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----HERNANDEZ, SILVESTER1914 GUNBARRELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(TOP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGG BURG)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(TOP)-----HIGDON, AUSTIN CHASE4916 SANDY TRL APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----HOLIFIELD, JEREMY ROBERT6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)-----JACKSON, CECILY MERCEDES208 0AK LEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UJDER 10-----JONES, ERIC LEBRON1701 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----JONES, SCOTTY E229 POPLAR ST BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION-----KENNEMER, ELDRIDGE L4913 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102120Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFORGERY-----KYLE, RAVEN1602 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000-----MARTIN, VANIESIA B2540 6TH AVE APT 174 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-----MCCOMBS, JERRI LIANE914 HICKORY AVENUE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)-----NICHOLSON, RONNELL800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----PALMER, GAVIN CHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----RAINEY, JONATHAN EDWARD100 SOUTHVIEW ST REDBANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----ROBINSON, WILLIAM ULRIC527 CARRIAGE PARK DRIVE APT 527 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR-----ROGERS, ANDREW DAVID5681 SHERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 373638796Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----ROGERS, BOBBY JOE295 LINDA LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----SHIPLEY, TOMMY RAY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU-----SHROPSHIRE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE4310 RIGHTON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-----SLAYTON, TIMOTHY PAUL1815 CLEARVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----TOWNSEND, MELODY N1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----TROGLEN, STEVEN BRADLEY3241 CASTLE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTFAILURE TO APPEAR-----VONPLOENNIES, REBECCA ELLEN4403 PRYOR RD NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----WALKER, ANTHONY JERMANE311 CORERSTONE DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICEAGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONFELONY EVADING ARREST-----WALKER, FOREST4917 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102152Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-----WATKINS, LEBRON4466 LEE DR NW CLEVELAND, 373121639Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO)SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----WHITE, DEVONTE J800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----WOLFE, TASHA LYNN460 EAST BLACKSTOCK ROAD APT 75 SPARGBURG, 29031Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)-----WOODS, WESLEY I121 MCCULLY LN LAKE CITY, 377695554Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION