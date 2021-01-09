 Sunday, January 10, 2021 48.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Signal Mountain Man With Dementia Found After Driving To Fayetteville, Ga.

Saturday, January 9, 2021
Bob Cantey with granddaughter
Bob Cantey with granddaughter

The family of a Signal Mountain man with dementia said Sunday morning that he had been found safe after driving to Fayetteville, Ga.

The family had become concerned after Bob Cantey went missing from his home on Saturday afternoon in very cold weather.

Mr. Cantey left his home at approximately 2:45 p.m. in a 2008 White Kia Sorento.

His granddaughter said on Saturday night, "If you see him please call the police who are aware he’s missing. He’s got dementia and will likely be confused.

"He left without a coat wearing a checked shirt and black pants. He might be carrying a red and black Georgia Bulldogs blanket."

Fayetteville, Ga., is 20 miles south of Atlanta.


January 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Sleeping On Rossville Boulevard Sidewalk Was Just Charging His Phone; Man's "Friend" Makes Off With $550

January 10, 2021

Georgia Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths; 7,176 New Cases

January 10, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Police responded to a home on Atlanta Avenue and spoke with a woman who said she was moving and noticed that a few items from her side shed were sitting in the neighbors' yard. The woman said ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,282. There were 7,176 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AIKEN, JASMINE 4127 VAUGHN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ----- ... (click for more)



Police responded to a home on Atlanta Avenue and spoke with a woman who said she was moving and noticed that a few items from her side shed were sitting in the neighbors' yard. The woman said she just wanted the tent back and so police handed it to her. Police spoke with the owner of the yard. The owner said he had no idea how those items got in his yard. He said it is possible ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,282. There were 7,176 new cases, as that total reached 636,373 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 44,635, up 125 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,714 cases, up 41; 39 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

20-Year-Old Russian Immigrant: I Am Very Nervous About America's Future

Everyone that knows me knows that I am very patriotic. They know how much I love America and wish only the very best for our country. But right now I am struggling. And I am hurting. I’ve been to other countries and I was born in Russia. When I came to America, my life changed. I always thought “What a great country this is and I am so glad to be in it.” But now I am very ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Malone’s 2nd Chance?

For all intent and purposes, there are three things I would love to see happen this week. First, I would like to witness a lesson in forgiveness. A UTC assistant football coach, Chris Malone, was too-quickly fired last week after he fell prey to an idiotic “brain spasm” and tweeted a deplorable racist laugh to his buddies. UTC athletic director Mark Wharton promptly fired coach ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Mocs Roll Past ETSU In SoCon Opener, 66-51

Saturday was a pretty good day for the Chattanooga Lady Mocs. Facing the Lady Buccaneers from East Tennessee State University in the first Southern Conference basketball game of the season, the Lady Mocs took care of business as they led from the start to win their fourth straight game with a comfortable 66-51 victory over ETSU. Chattanooga connected on 48.9 percent of its ... (click for more)

Mocs Fall To Citadel 92-87

The Chattanooga Mocs placed five in double figures but could not hold off The Citadel in a 92-87 Southern Conference loss in McAlister Field House. The Bulldogs trio of Hayden Brown, Kaiden Rice and Fletcher Abee accounted for 74 of the 92 for the home team. “We gave them some good looks, but they also made some tough ones,” Coach Lamont Paris shared afterwards. “We didn’t ... (click for more)


