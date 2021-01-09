Signal Mountain Man With Dementia Found After Driving To Fayetteville, Ga.

The family of a Signal Mountain man with dementia said Sunday morning that he had been found safe after driving to Fayetteville, Ga.

The family had become concerned after Bob Cantey went missing from his home on Saturday afternoon in very cold weather.

Mr. Cantey left his home at approximately 2:45 p.m. in a 2008 White Kia Sorento.

His granddaughter said on Saturday night, "If you see him please call the police who are aware he’s missing. He’s got dementia and will likely be confused.

"He left without a coat wearing a checked shirt and black pants. He might be carrying a red and black Georgia Bulldogs blanket."

Fayetteville, Ga., is 20 miles south of Atlanta.