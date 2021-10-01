Police Blotter: 3 Motorcyclists Surround Car And Break Mirror; Driver Acting Suspiciously Had Spilled His Drink

A woman told police that her son was driving down the road around the 4000 block of Hixson

Pike when his vehicle was vandalized. She said her son told her that he was in the far left lane when a man walked across the street. The son said that three men on motorcycles surrounded his vehicle. He said one motorcyclist went on the driver's side and the other two went to his passenger's side. According to the son, one of the motorcyclists on the passenger side then hit his passenger side mirror and they all drove off. The woman said that the passenger side mirror is completely turned the wrong way and the glass is shattered, causing about $500 worth of damage. She said the mirror is the only part of the vehicle that is damaged.

* * *

A car was reportedly smoking and possibly on fire at the Murphy USA gas station, 463 Signal Mountain Road. Police found the vehicle to be overheated with smoke coming from the engine compartment. Fire crews arrived and were not needed.

* * *

A woman on Benton Avenue told police that a black male was in the middle of the street yelling while allegedly wielding a gun. Police spoke with the man, who said that he and a neighbor got into an argument. He said the neighbor told him that he needs to keep his dog in his own yard. During the argument, the man said he thought he saw the neighbor with a handgun. Police located the neighbor and detained him, The neighbor gave the same story regarding the man's dog. The neighbor said that they were yelling at each other, but he never displayed a firearm during the argument. He said he does not want the man's dog urinating and defecating on his property. The neighbor said he also has a large dog that could potentially hurt the man's dog.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police there was a vehicle in the parking lot at 1309 Appling St. Police found a white Jeep Cherokee backed into a spot with the seat belts buckled. Police ran the VIN through info channel and found that the Jeep was confirmed as stolen from Murfreesboro. There was damage on the vehicle's driver side door, passenger side mirror and passenger side doors. Police were able to get four sets of prints off the vehicle and turned them in. The vehicle was towed by White's Auto, 4165 Bonny Oaks Dr. Vehicle was taken out of NCIC.

* * *

While on a disorder with a weapon call on Benton Avenue, police found a single 9mm shell casing on the side of the roadway. No property damage was found. The casing was taken to Property.

* * *



Police responded to a stuck vehicle at a residence on Runyan Drive. Officers spoke with a man who was attempting to drive a U-Haul truck (AZ tag) with a trailer up his driveway, and had become stuck. Officers assisted him in getting the trailer off the truck and called for Cain's Wrecker to get the truck unstuck from the driveway.

* * *

While on routine patrol on Rossville Boulevard, an officer observed a white SUV with temp tags run a stop sign at Fagan and W. 38th. Police attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but it sped away at speeds of over 80 mph. The vehicle was last seen turning right on Rossville Boulevard.

* * *

A woman on E. 47th Street reported a person walking into a trailer that is parked in a lot across the street from her. She told police she was sitting outside her house when she saw the person go into the camper, at least five minutes prior to making the call to police. She said that the son of the camper's owner asked her if she would watch out for people going inside of the camper. Officers walked over to the camper and observed the door to be open. As soon as officers shone a light into the open door, a black male stepped out. The man, later identified, told police that he had permission from "Corey" who was the son of the camper's owner, to be there. Police checked with the woman and she confirmed that he was allowed inside of the camper.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police observed a black Jeep Wrangler leaving the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St. The TN tag came back to a VW. Police initiated a stop at W. 25th and Broad. On approach, the vehicle sped off, turning on the on ramp to I-24, then crossing the grass and exiting off the off ramp back to Williams Street. Police did not pursue. The driver appeared to be a white male.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported in the parking lot of the Workout Anytime, 5922 Hixson Pike. Officers found a man sleeping in the passenger seat of a silver Mercedes-Benz in front of the business and spoke with him. He said that he was a member of the gym and that he came to the facility around 2-3 a.m. daily. He said he was waiting on the young people in the store to leave

before he went inside, and had fallen asleep. The man showed no warrants.

* * *

A man told police that while on his way to visit his sister on E. 25th Street, he stopped at the Exxon, 702 Central Ave., to see if the gas station was open. He said he left his vehicle, a 2016 Lincoln MKZ (TN tag), running, but had the key fob in his pocket. He said that while he was out of the vehicle, a brown skinned female with long hair wearing black and white clothing got into his

vehicle and drove off. He said the vehicle had his work supplies, a bag with the phrase "Men of Valor" on it, which contained books for work, and a Hewlett Packard laptop computer. The man's LG smart phone was also in the vehicle. The man did not have the serial numbers for the computer or the cell phone. He said the vehicle left heading towards the East Lake area. Officers checked the area for the vehicle, but to no avail. Police had the vehicle entered into NCIC. Another officer gave the man a ride to his sister's house.



* * *



A suspicious vehicle was reported parked in an alleyway behind 1712 Tunnel Blvd. Police confirmed the vehicle to be stolen out of Rhea County. The Rhea County Sheriff's Office was unable to contact the owner. The vehicle was towed by Les's Wrecker and was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A man on Hickory Valley Road told police he was contacted by a "Mr. Justin Kalabin." He said that Mr. Kalabin was offering to send him a check in order to fraudulently get money from him. The man showed police the virtual check that was sent to him. He also gave police the phone number of "Mr. Kalabin." He said he has not lost or gained any money from this occurrence.

* * *

Police were called to the homeless camp next to the Wellness Center on report of a brush fire. Grass next to the Wellness Center and the Norfolk Southern Railroad was on fire, called in by Norfolk Southern police. The officer used the fire extinguisher in his patrol car to put out some of the fire in the grass. A homeless man had a tent near the fire where trash had been burned and spread. He was trying to get items out of his tent and also was walking through where the fire was. He was directed away from the fire by police. He said he didn't start it and didn't know who did. Chattanooga Fire Station 1 arrived on scene and put the rest out.

* * *

A woman on Cuscowilla Trail told police she had received a call from a man who said he was her nephew. He then said he was in an accident and was arrested and needed her to bring him bail money to get him out. She said she recognized that it was not her nephew's voice and questioned the man and he hung up the phone. No further information was available other than the caller ID of "Linda Brown." The woman's house was placed on the Watch List for two weeks since the man knew her address.

* * *



A theft was reported from Market City Center, 728 Market St. The man reporting the theft said he did not want to prosecute, he only wanted the person trespassed from the property. The thief was not on scene when police arrived.

* * *

Police noticed a suspicious vehicle at Vandergriff Park, 1415 Gadd Road. The black Oldsmobile Aurora suddenly pulled into a parking lot. The driver exited the vehicle and quickly entered the passenger side door. When officers pulled up, the driver immediately exited the vehicle and offered to explain what had just happened. He said he was returning home from the Waffle House and had spilled his drink in his lap. He said he had pulled in to clean it up from both himself and his passenger seat. He was checked for warrants; none found. The vehicle was not stolen.