Search At Soddy Daisy For Man Wanted In Chattanooga Murder Suspended; 5 Schools To Have Added Security

A search at Soddy Daisy for a man wanted in a Chattanooga murder has been suspended.

Authorities said there would be extra security at five Soddy Daisy schools on Friday.

The Sheriff's Office said late Thursday, "Earlier this afternoon, a multi-agency search operation occurred in the vicinity of the 1000 block of Sequoyah Access Road for wanted fugitive James Michael Farris. Farris is wanted in connection to a shooting investigation being conducted by the Chattanooga Police Department.

Marshals Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, 911 Communications District, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation searched for Farris. "Throughout the afternoon and evening, law enforcement personnel from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Chattanooga Police Department, Soddy Daisy Police Department, U.S.Marshals Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, 911 Communications District, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation searched for Farris.





"Several technological assets were used in today’s search efforts including aircraft from the THP and TBI aviation units and drones from the HCSO unmanned aerial vehicle unit (UAV).





"At this time, after an exhaustive search, Farris has not been located and this multi-agency search operation has ended. However HCSO personnel will continue to work with the Chattanooga Police Department and our law enforcement partners to actively investigate Farris’ whereabouts.





"As an added precaution, the HCSO will station additional law enforcement personnel at the following schools in the vicinity of the 1000 block of Sequoyah Access Road on Friday.





- Soddy Daisy High School

- Soddy Daisy Middle School

- Soddy Daisy Elementary

- John Allen Elementary

- Sequoyah High School





"The HCSO would like to thank the citizens of Soddy Daisy for their support and cooperation during today’s search as well as the Hamilton County Rescue Service and the various businesses who donated food and drinks for officers."





Anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of Farris should contact 911 immediately.

County School officials said, "Hamilton County Schools prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students and staff above all else. "The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office provided an update around midnight that after an exhaustive search, wanted fugitive James Farris has not been located and the multi-agency search operation has ended. "Although the multi-agency search has ended, local law enforcement will continue to actively investigate Farris’ whereabouts and asks anyone with information to contact 911 immediately. "Hamilton County Schools will continue normal school operations today at your student’s school with increased security, out of an abundance of caution. "We appreciate local law enforcement for their efforts to resolve this situation and for their support of our schools as we operate with increased security today. "Thank you for your continued patience, flexibility, and support of our school safety protocols."



