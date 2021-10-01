 Friday, October 1, 2021 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Search At Soddy Daisy For Man Wanted In Chattanooga Murder Suspended; 5 Schools To Have Added Security

A search at Soddy Daisy for a man wanted in a Chattanooga murder has been suspended.

Authorities said there would be extra security at five Soddy Daisy schools on Friday.

The Sheriff's Office said late Thursday, "Earlier this afternoon, a multi-agency search operation occurred in the vicinity of the 1000 block of Sequoyah Access Road for wanted fugitive James Michael Farris. Farris is wanted in connection to a shooting investigation being conducted by the Chattanooga Police Department. 

"Throughout the afternoon and evening, law enforcement personnel from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Chattanooga Police Department, Soddy Daisy Police Department, U.S.
Marshals Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, 911 Communications District, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation searched for Farris. 

"Several technological assets were used in today’s search efforts including aircraft from the THP and TBI aviation units and drones from the HCSO unmanned aerial vehicle unit (UAV). 

"At this time, after an exhaustive search, Farris has not been located and this multi-agency search operation has ended. However HCSO  personnel will continue to work with the Chattanooga Police Department and our law enforcement partners to actively investigate Farris’ whereabouts.

"As an added precaution, the HCSO will station additional law enforcement personnel at the following schools in the vicinity of the 1000 block of Sequoyah Access Road on Friday.

-  Soddy Daisy High School
-  Soddy Daisy Middle School
-  Soddy Daisy Elementary
-  John Allen Elementary
-  Sequoyah High School

"The HCSO would like to thank the citizens of Soddy Daisy for their support and cooperation during today’s search as well as the Hamilton County Rescue Service and the various businesses who donated food and drinks for officers."

Anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of Farris should contact 911 immediately.
 
County School officials said, "Hamilton County Schools prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students and staff above all else. 

 

"The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office provided an update around midnight that after an exhaustive search, wanted fugitive James Farris has not been located and the multi-agency search operation has ended. 

 

"Although the multi-agency search has ended, local law enforcement will continue to actively investigate Farris’ whereabouts and asks anyone with information to contact 911 immediately.

 

"Hamilton County Schools will continue normal school operations today at your student’s school with increased security, out of an abundance of caution.

 

"We appreciate local law enforcement for their efforts to resolve this situation and for their support of our schools as we operate with increased security today. 

 

"Thank you for your continued patience, flexibility, and support of our school safety protocols."

 

 



Police Blotter: 3 Motorcyclists Surround Car And Break Mirror; Driver Acting Suspiciously Had Spilled His Drink

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Walker County Probate Court To Remain Closed Until Wednesday Due To Courthouse Crash Damage


A woman told police that her son was driving down the road around the 4000 block of Hixson Pike when his vehicle was vandalized. She said her son told her that he was in the far left lane when ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, RAYMOND CLARK 2193 EAST POINT LINE CHATTANOOGA, 37311 Age at Arrest: 52 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE ... (click for more)

An engineer who inspected the Walker County Courthouse on Thursday gave preliminary approval for Probate Court to reopen Wednesday. Probate Court will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday ... (click for more)



Opinion

The Teacher Shortage Is Here

Because of living conditions, as well as starvation, numerous Irish fled Ireland to come to the United States. It is no wonder that James Joyce described the Atlantic Ocean as a “bowl of bitter tears” and an earlier poet wrote, “They are going, going, going and we cannot bid them stay.” Today in Tennessee over 7,000 teachers are already eligible to retire and by 2024 that number ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My October Garden

The turning leaves, the shiny acorns, and the hickory nuts have already begun falling in abundance so there was little room to doubt October would be right on time. We’ve been blessed with a greater rainfall than usual this year and the biggest winner is probably our trees as I look about on my monthly walk through the garden. After the first nine months of the year – get this – ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Baylor School Golfer Blakesly Warren Brock Captures 34th U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur Championship

Former Baylor School golfer Blakesly Warren Brock made sure noon turned into midnight for the Cinderella story of the 34th U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Berkeley Hall Club. On a gorgeous Thursday morning in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, Brock, 25, of Chattanooga, denied Aliea Clark from becoming the first No. 64 seed to win a USGA championship. The former University ... (click for more)

Lady Flames' Softball Reloads With 2021 Signing Class

Lee softball coach Emily Russell wrapped up the 2021 signing class earlier this month. The Lady Flames added 10 new players to the roster including eight position players and two pitchers. "I'm thrilled with how this class came together. We have addressed our pitching needs as well as added power and speed with some great athletes. I am truly excited about this season and ... (click for more)


