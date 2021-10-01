Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation

By Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: LEGAL



a. An ordinance to suspend the Second Division of Chattanooga City Court effective the end of the current term and before the next General Election, and to amend Chattanooga City Code Sections 12-18 and 12-19.



VI.

Ordinances – First Reading: LEGALa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 25, Section 25-2, curfew for minors.VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. 2021-04 Derek Taylor. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 21-STVR-130 for property located at 1454 Jefferson Street. (District 8)b. 2021-05 Elaina Smith. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 21-STVR-150 for property located at 1450 Jefferson Street. (District 8)FINANCEc. A resolution to accept the current year financial report from the Chattanooga Business Improvement District (CBID) and approve the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022 activities, including authorizing the Interim Treasurer to collect a special assessment fee for tax year 2021.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSParksd. A resolution authorizing the Interim Deputy Administrator of Parks and Outdoors to enter into a Second Amendment to Aquarium Plaza Water Feature Maintenance Agreement with the Tennessee Aquarium, a non-profit agency, in substantially the form attached, for the term of three (3) years, with the option to renew for additional terms of three (3) years each, with a term expiration of October 10, 2030, with full compensation, subject to the appropriation of funds, for the annual amount of $322,500.00. (District 7)Public Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to accept grant funds from the Lyndhurst Foundation to cover the contracted costs for an update to Chattanooga’s Downtown Tree Inventory, in the amount of $35,000.00. (Districts 1, 2, 7 & 8)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:LEGALa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 25, Section 25-2, curfew for minors.6. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2021-0140 Richelle London (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1312 East 36th Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2021-0138 Ben Hagaman c/o Pointe Property Group (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone with conditions and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions for Parcel 3). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of the properties located in the 7200 and 7300 blocks of Bonny Oaks Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone with conditions and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions for Parcel 3. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)c. 2021-0141 Mehdi Malekzadeh (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6701 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0141 Mehdi Malekzadeh (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6701 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0142 Pat Neuhoff c/o Neuhoff Taylor Architects (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2618 and 2620 Carr Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0142 Pat Neuhoff c/o Neuhoff Taylor Architects (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2618 and 2620 Carr Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2021-0154 Asa Engineering (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2603 Williams Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0154 Asa Engineering (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2603 Williams Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0154 Asa Engineering (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2603 Williams Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)f. 2021-0137 John Hetzler (R-2 Residential Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1620 Watauga Street, from R-2 Residential Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0137 John Hetzler (R-2 Residential Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1620 Watauga Street, from R-2 Residential Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0137 John Hetzler (R-2 Residential Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1620 Watauga Street, from R-2 Residential Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2021-0150 EAD Holdings, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1024 East Main Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0150 EAD Holdings, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1024 East Main Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)h. 2021-0151 EAD Holdings, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located in the 1000 block of East 16th Street and 1690 Fagan Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0151 EAD Holdings, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located in the 1000 block of East 16th Street and 1690 Fagan Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2021-0152 Lee Helena (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1495 East 14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0152 Lee Helena (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1495 East 14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0152 Lee Helena (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1495 East 14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)j. 2021-0144 VCRB Enterprises c/o Charles Ankar (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1314 Duncan Avenue, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0144 VCRB Enterprises c/o Charles Ankar (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1314 Duncan Avenue, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2021-0157 Robby Robinson (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 513 Dodds Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)l. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article VI, Height and Other Special Exceptions, Division 1, Height and Area Exceptions, Section 38-502, Lots of Record, (3) Single-Family Dwellings and Section 38-504, Projections over Yard.7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into Amendment No. 1 to Lease and a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the forms attached, for lease of office space at 1715 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Parcel No. 156B-D-011, for the consideration of $1.00 for the additional term of three (3) months through January 31, 2022. (District 8)b. A resolution to allow the Administrator for the Department of Economic Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept the Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative Planning Grant from the Tennessee Department of Human Services, for an amount not to exceed $500,000.00, and to apply for, and if awarded, accept the Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative Implementation Grant from the Tennessee Department of Human Services, for an amount not to exceed $25 million.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksc. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 6 (Final) for CH2M Hill Engineers, Inc. relative to Contract No. W-15-002-101, Friars Branch South Chickamauga Creek 5 Interceptor Rehabilitation, for a decreased amount of $28,050.23, for a revised contract amount of $1,201,255.77. (Districts 5 & 6)d. A resolution authorizing the renewal of Contract No. E-20-011-401, the on-call blanket contract(s) for Resident Project Representative (RPR) Services, with (1) ASA Engineering and Consulting, Inc.; (2) Barge Design Solutions; (3) Civic Engineering and Information Technologies, Inc.; (4) CTI Engineering, Inc.; (5) D. Martin & Partners, LLC; (6) Franklin Associates Architects, Inc.; (7) Ragan Smith Associates, Inc.; (8) S&ME, Inc.; (9) Southern Environmental Technologies, Inc.; (10) Thompson Engineering; (11) Volkert, Inc.; and (12) Woods Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, Inc., in the services categories as applied, for year two (2) of a five (5) year term, with these twelve (12) firms for $2 million total annually, for use by all departments.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.