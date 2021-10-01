 Saturday, October 2, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Murder Suspect Is Fatally Shot By Deputy After Authorities Say He Pulled Gun On Officers

Friday, October 1, 2021
James Farris
James Farris

The TBI reported that James Michael Farris died after being captured Friday afternoon.

Authorities reported on Friday afternoon they had Farris in custody after nearly a two-day manhunt.  Farris was wanted for the murder of Frederick Williams, who was shot Wednesday evening. 

Farris had fled on Thursday afternoon, resulting in a coordinated, multi-agency law enforcement search. The operation occurred in the vicinity of the 1000 block of Sequoyah Access Road.

Ferris was located with a firearm behind Berry Meadow Way. Officials said he pointed the gun at officers and a Hamilton County deputy fired his weapon, hitting Farris.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The TBI said:

"On Friday, officers with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Chattanooga Police Department, U.S.

Marshals Service, Soddy Daisy Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and TBI were attempting to locate James Michael Farris, who had been placed on the TBI Most Wanted list earlier in the day. Initial reports indicate that when officers located Farris in a wooded area behind the 9700 block of Berry Meadow Way, Farris had a firearm and pointed it at officers. A Hamilton County Deputy fired his weapon, striking Farris. Farris (DOB 09/08/1994) was transported to a Chattanooga hospital, where he died from his injuries. No officers were injured during this incident.

"TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

"The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit."

 

 


