Sherry Paty Seeks Another Term As Chattanooga City Court Judge

Chattanooga City Court Judge Sherry Paty announced that she will seek re-election for another term in the May 3, 2022 election.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Chattanooga,” said Judge Paty, who serves in Division I of City Court. She was first elected in 2006 and has served as judge for 17 years. “I respectfully ask again for your vote.”

She said, “When someone has to appear in City Court, they should expect fairness. I will continue to be dedicated to fairness and upholding the integrity of City Court.”

With the suspension of Division II of City Court upon Judge Russell Bean’s retirement, the City Council voted to have one division of City Court. She said, "Because of this change, experience and reputation matter more than ever.

I have the experience necessary to take on the responsibility of two combined courts to maintain a smooth transition and uphold the integrity of the Court."

City Court primarily deals with traffic violations, animal cases and environmental cases.



Judge Paty along with Judge Bean implemented a payment plan option in 2015, to allow individuals who have had a driver’s license suspended due to unpaid fines to have it reinstated. “We have helped over 1,000 people since the inception of this plan to get their licenses reinstated and drive legally,” said Judge Paty. “It is so rewarding to see the excitement from someone who has not had a license in many years, to finally be able to get a license and drive without fear of getting pulled over,” she added.

Judge Paty is a native Chattanoogan who attended Hixson High School. She received a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Tennessee College of Law in Knoxville.

She currently serves on the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army, and the Hosanna Community. She is also involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Judge Paty is a member of the Tennessee Municipal Judges Conference having served as president from 2016-18. This conference is comprised of approximately 250 judges in the state of Tennessee. She is a member of the Chattanooga and Tennessee Bar Associations.

She is married to Matthew Fearing and between them they have four adult children and two grandchildren.

John E. Henegar, CPA, CMA, CGMA, with West Ridge Group PLLC, Certified Public Accountants, will serve as the treasurer for Judge Paty in the non-partisan race. His address is P. O. Box 3649, Chattanooga, Tennessee, 37404.