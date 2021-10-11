 Monday, October 11, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Sherry Paty Seeks Another Term As Chattanooga City Court Judge

Monday, October 11, 2021
Judge Sherry Paty
Judge Sherry Paty

Chattanooga City Court Judge Sherry Paty announced that she will seek re-election for another term in the May 3, 2022 election. 

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Chattanooga,” said Judge Paty, who serves in Division I of City Court.  She was first elected in 2006 and has served as judge for 17 years.  “I respectfully ask again for your vote.”

She said, “When someone has to appear in City Court, they should expect fairness.  I will continue to be dedicated to fairness and upholding the integrity of City Court.” 

With the suspension of Division II of City Court upon Judge Russell Bean’s retirement, the City Council voted to have one division of City Court. She said, "Because of this change, experience and reputation matter more than ever.

I have the experience necessary to take on the responsibility of two combined courts to maintain a smooth transition and uphold the integrity of the Court."

City Court primarily deals with traffic violations, animal cases and environmental cases.

Judge Paty along with Judge Bean implemented a payment plan option in 2015, to allow individuals who have had a driver’s license suspended due to unpaid fines to have it reinstated.  “We have helped over 1,000 people since the inception of this plan to get their licenses reinstated and drive legally,” said Judge Paty.  “It is so rewarding to see the excitement from someone who has not had a license in many years, to finally be able to get a license and drive without fear of getting pulled over,” she added. 

Judge Paty is a native Chattanoogan who attended Hixson High School.  She received a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Tennessee College of Law in Knoxville. 

She currently serves on the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army, and the Hosanna Community.  She is also involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters. 

Judge Paty is a member of the Tennessee Municipal Judges Conference having served as president from 2016-18.  This conference is comprised of approximately 250 judges in the state of Tennessee.  She is a member of the Chattanooga and Tennessee Bar Associations.

She is married to Matthew Fearing and between them they have four adult children and two grandchildren.

John E. Henegar, CPA, CMA, CGMA, with West Ridge Group PLLC, Certified Public Accountants, will serve as the treasurer for Judge Paty in the non-partisan race.  His address is P. O. Box 3649, Chattanooga, Tennessee, 37404. 

 


October 11, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Says "Candy" Is Taking Money From Her Account; Women Don't Want Man To "Get High" At Pickle Barrel

October 11, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For Oct. 4-10

October 11, 2021

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


A woman on Old Dayton Pike told police she believed a woman that lived with her for a short time about a year ago was taking money from her account. She said she is not certain if she has the ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 4-10: FITZSIMMONS CHRISTINA MARIE W/F 22 OFFICER MANN RETURN FROM CHI BOHANNON WESIER RANDALL W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER RUSS POSS OF METH WITH ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Fix The Jim Crow Filibuster

I am a veterinarian in Hixson. We need national standards that allow for safety and freedom casting our ballots. I seek an impartial system where every vote counts. We must call for fair elections so that our elected constituents can deliver for us. Please fix the Jim Crow filibuster. Jessica Claudio (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Bama Still The Best

For 35 years during the first half of my life I had an official vote every Sunday morning on the Top Ten, then the Top 20, then the Top 25 college football team in the country. So with a bit of past experience, I can tell you the No. 1 team in the nation this morning is still Alabama. Yes, the Crimson Tide got nipped 41-38 by Texas A&M in a thriller late Saturday night but don’t ... (click for more)

UTC Football: Rail Rivalry Returns To Finley Stadium

The Chattanooga Mocs and ETSU Bucs know each other really well. They may not have seen each other since 2019, but that doesn’t mean there’s any need for extended introductions. This is a game that’s circled from the moment ink hits paper setting the date in the first place. It’s the Rail Rivalry. A tradition unlike any other featuring the most prestigious railroad tie in sports. ... (click for more)

Mocs' Volleyball Kicks Off Rivalry Week At ETSU On Tuesday

The Chattanooga Mocs’ indoor volleyball team will be the first of three Chattanooga programs to face the ETSU Buccaneers this week. The Mocs and Bucs begin rivalry week Brooks Gym on Tuesday at 6 p.m. MATCH CENTRAL UTC at ETSU | 6 PM | ESPN+ | LIVE STATS LAST WEEK’S RECAP Chattanooga (6-13, 2-4) enters the midweek match after splitting a pair of matches vs. the spring ... (click for more)


