 Wednesday, October 13, 2021 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Greg Vital Takes Oath Of Office

Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Newly elected State Rep. Greg Vital was officially sworn in today in the House chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville. 

Rep. Vital received 80 percent of the vote for the House District 29 seat, which includes part of Hamilton County, in a special election held Sept. 14.  

“I’m humbled and so very honored for this opportunity to serve,” Rep. Vital said. “I am committed to fighting for the people of District 29 and Tennessee by upholding their conservative values in Nashville. I look forward to the upcoming legislative session.” 

Vital, a Hamilton County native, is an entrepreneur in the health care industry and nationally recognized land and wildlife conservationist.
He co-founded of Morning Pointe Senior Living and operates Vital Buffalo Farm in Georgetown.

He fills the vacancy created by the death of State Rep. Mike Carter, an Ooltehwah Republican who lost his battle with cancer on May 15. 

“It is great to finally welcome Greg Vital as the newest member of the Tennessee House of Representatives,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton. “Greg’s health care experience, his advocacy on behalf of Tennessee patients, and his passion for supporting small businesses and agriculture give him unique experiences and insights that will enhance the General Assembly. I appreciate his willingness to answer the call to serve; the citizens of his community are fortunate to have him representing them in Nashville.”

The 112th General Assembly will reconvene for an extraordinary session on Oct. 18.

October 13, 2021

County Administering About 500 COVID Booster Shots Per Day; No Appointment Needed

October 13, 2021

Sheriff's Office Gets $28,000 Donation; Seeks More Funds For FUSE Program

October 13, 2021

Grove Street Justice Rally Will Be Saturday


Those interested in getting a Pfizer vaccine booster shot will no longer need to schedule an appointment beforehand. Interim health department administrator Sabrina Novak told the County Commissioners ... (click for more)

Sheriff Jim Hammond and Gino Bennett asked the County Commission to accept a $28,000 donation to the sheriff’s office during Wednesday’s agenda session. The money comes courtesy of AEGIS, the ... (click for more)

Tragedy struck on the Westside of Chattanooga on the night of Sept. 25. Seven women were shot leaving two dead. Nearly four weeks later, no arrests have been made. On the 26th anniversary ... (click for more)



Breaking News

County Administering About 500 COVID Booster Shots Per Day; No Appointment Needed

Those interested in getting a Pfizer vaccine booster shot will no longer need to schedule an appointment beforehand. Interim health department administrator Sabrina Novak told the County Commissioners that rule was no longer in place as of Monday. She said around 500 booster shots are being administered per day, and that the number of vaccinations administered are “low numbers.” ... (click for more)

Sheriff's Office Gets $28,000 Donation; Seeks More Funds For FUSE Program

Sheriff Jim Hammond and Gino Bennett asked the County Commission to accept a $28,000 donation to the sheriff’s office during Wednesday’s agenda session. The money comes courtesy of AEGIS, the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Foundation. What that money will be used for will be specified at a later date. “The AEGIS foundation has funds they wish to donate to the sheriff’s office for ... (click for more)

Opinion

Vile Content In The Libraries At The Hamilton County Schools - And Response

I must warn you, the content of this opinion piece may be offensive to some. For that I apologize. The following excepts from books in Hamilton County Schools are deemed acceptable by school administration. Therefore, parents need to see them and make their own decisions as to whether they think they are acceptable for their children. At our September 16, school board meeting, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Jon Gruden's Mistakes

There is a most delightful meme circling around the Internet of a furious Nick Saban shown during a game, with the caption, “I want all them d*** Charger, Camaro, and Challenger keys on my desk first thing tomorrow morning!” A lot of men and women and students think that’s funny, particularly in light of the fact Saban’s top-ranked Alabama was upset by unranked Texas A&M last ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Make History By Securing Playoff Spot

No strangers to creating history this season, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have officially clinched their spot for the 2021 USL League One Playoffs for the first time since the club’s inauguration. The Red Wolves punched their ticket into the postseason on Tuesday evening following New England Revolution II’s 1-0 win against Forward Madison. Entering the final stretch of the ... (click for more)

UT Welcomes Fans For The Ole Miss Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus on Saturday, for the football game against the University of Mississippi. This is UT’s fifth home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The SEC Network will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors