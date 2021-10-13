Greg Vital Takes Oath Of Office

Newly elected State Rep. Greg Vital was officially sworn in today in the House chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville.Rep. Vital received 80 percent of the vote for the House District 29 seat, which includes part of Hamilton County, in a special election held Sept. 14.“I’m humbled and so very honored for this opportunity to serve,” Rep. Vital said. “I am committed to fighting for the people of District 29 and Tennessee by upholding their conservative values in Nashville. I look forward to the upcoming legislative session.”Vital, a Hamilton County native, is an entrepreneur in the health care industry and nationally recognized land and wildlife conservationist.He co-founded of Morning Pointe Senior Living and operates Vital Buffalo Farm in Georgetown.He fills the vacancy created by the death of State Rep. Mike Carter, an Ooltehwah Republican who lost his battle with cancer on May 15.“It is great to finally welcome Greg Vital as the newest member of the Tennessee House of Representatives,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton. “Greg’s health care experience, his advocacy on behalf of Tennessee patients, and his passion for supporting small businesses and agriculture give him unique experiences and insights that will enhance the General Assembly. I appreciate his willingness to answer the call to serve; the citizens of his community are fortunate to have him representing them in Nashville.”The 112th General Assembly will reconvene for an extraordinary session on Oct. 18.