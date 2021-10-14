Police Blotter: Steak Thief Tries To Conceal Meat In His Shirt; Intoxicated Man Can't Find His Wife - Friend Later Says He Is With Her

Man Shows Up At Hospital With Gunshot Wound Wednesday Night, Police Seek Information Regarding Incident

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Two officers responded to a shoplifter at Publix at 400 North Market St. An employee said the suspect walked in the store and headed to the meat section where the man grabbed a steak. The employee ... (click for more)

A 32-year-old man arrived at a local hospital Wednesday evening with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Chattanooga Police were advised that he had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle ... (click for more)