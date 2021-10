In Hamilton County Criminal Court Friday morning, Rodney Antonio Gearing waived his right to a trial and pleaded guilty to second degree murder and agreed to serve 25 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections at 100 percent in the homicide of Gary McPherson.

Executive Assistant District Attorney General Cameron Williams told the court that the murder occurred at the victim’s home in the 5400 block of School Street in Ooltewah on July 23, 2018.

Judge Don Poole approved the plea agreement.