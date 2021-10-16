Police Blotter: Man In Bed Sees Man Climbing The Side Of The Building; Lady Suspects Neighbor Is Stealing Her Mail

A man on Patten Parkway said while he was in bed he saw a man climbing on the sides of the building. Upon arrival police observed a black male wearing all black on top of the roof of the building run off and duck down. The man allowed police inside the building in an attempt to locate the man dressed in black. Police were unable to locate him in the building, however another officer was able to locate a man matching the description walking across Georgia Avenue from Patten Parkway. Police then located and identified the man on Cherry Street and 7th Street. When asked if he had been at the location on Patten Parkway, he didn't confirm nor deny that he was at the location, however he did state that he was in the area. Police told the man to leave the area and he did so.

* * *

An officer got out with a house party on East 8th Street. Police heard yelling coming from the area and when they arrived there was a crowd of people on the front yard of the residence that took off running inside. Police spoke with one of the residents who told police that there "may or may not be alcohol in the house." The man was told to keep the noise down and the party needed to be over for the evening. Police remained in the area until the party had dispersed or remained in the residence.

* * *

An officer noticed a vehicle parked in the grass on an empty lot in front of a No Parking sign on North Chamberlain Avenue. Due to the number of stolen vehicles recovered in the general area, the officer ran the VIN and it has not been reported stolen.

* * *

Police were called to Druid Lane where a large tree had fallen on an un-attached garage that was in front of a house. The tree had caused the entire garage to collapse under the weight. There were no vehicles or people inside the garage when the tree fell on it. Police and fire responded and public works was also dispatched to clear the roadway that it had fallen into. The total dollar amount of damage is still pending at this time. The property owner, a woman who is 102 years old, had been asleep when this occurred and had not woken up. Her caretaker was on scene and police provided her with a complaint card for the property damage.

* * *

Police were called to Commercial Lane where three people were yelling at each other. The two men and a woman were identified. One of the men and the woman were in each other's faces and yelling because they are currently homeless and were stuck out in the rain. After checking the individuals through NCIC, all returned with no wants or warrants. They each left and went their separate ways.

* * *

Police responded to 2280 Gunbarrel Road where a man had driven a Mercedes-Benz E35 into standing water. Police arranged for First Response towing to recover the vehicle.

* * *

Officers was dispatched to Foust Street for a possible home invasion. Upon arrival, officers met with a woman who said two unknown people jumped their fence and into their yard. Their dog began barking at the two, and they jumped back over the fence and ran away prior to police arrival. Officers checked the area for the individuals but could not find them. It was determined that no home invasion occurred, and the incident was changed to suspicious activity.

* * *

A woman on Grove Street told police she was receiving threats from a man. She said the man said he was going to burn her house down and that he was going to "mess her up" when he saw her. The woman did not have any texts to prove that the man was making these threats due to them being verbally over the phone.

* * *

Police were called back to Studio 6 at 7324 Shallowford Road to assist a man getting his personal belongings from a hotel room. Upon arrival, the man had picked up a black bag full of his personal belongings and left.

* * *

A man at Quality Inn at 7013 Shallowford Road reported a disorder with the people he was staying with at the motel. He requested a ride to the opposite side of the freeway and the officer obliged him.

* * *

A woman on Waterthrush Lane called police to say there was an attempted theft from her vehicle. She believes that the vehicle was broken into around 3:40 a.m. She found that it had been rummaged through at approximately 6:35 a.m. The vehicle was left unlocked but there was nothing of value in the car.

* * *

Two officers reported a suspicious person at Circle K, 712 Signal Mountain Road. Officers saw someone near the dumpster at Mapco and made contact with employees that thought he had left earlier. Officers then made contact with a white male at the dumpster area. The man said he had been emptying trash from around the building for the overnight shift at Circle K and was packing up to leave for the day. The man finished packing his belongings and left the premises.

* * *

A man on Alston Drive said according to his neighbor's Ring camera about 3:20 a.m. someone entered his unlocked 2018 Volkswagen Atlas and stole his Khar firearm and his wife's wallet. He said the Ring camera only showed a small white vehicle driving around the area about 3:15-3:20 a.m. but did not show his vehicle being entered. The gun was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man on Citygreen Way called police and said someone got into his vehicle and his wife's vehicle overnight. He said there were no signs of forced entry and nothing was taken.

* * *

An officer saw a suspicious vehicle at Northgate Park Lane and Hixson Pike in the parking lot of the abandoned gas station nearby, without any occupants. The officer ran the VIN and found that it was not stolen. The officer didn't observe any contraband or weapons in the car and left it parked at the same location.

* * *

A woman said someone damaged her car while it was parked at Amigos Restaurant at 5450 Hwy 153. She said there was an indent on the driver's side door going towards the passenger door.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to Foust Street for a report of suspicious activity. Upon arrival, officers met with a woman who said she believes someone might be squatting in her house. Officers checked the building, did not find anyone inside, but did find some items that the woman did not put in the house. She also found an unsecured window that whoever was staying in the house possibly used. No property damage could be seen at this time.

* * *

A man was sleeping beside the building at 730 East 11th Street. Officer spoke with him and told him to leave, which he did.

* * *

A woman at 8001 Volkswagen Dr. called to report her vehicle had been stolen while she was at work. Upon investigation it was found that her vehicle had been repossessed and is at United Auto Recovery.

* * *

A man at an apartment complex on Broomsedge Trail said his vehicle was entered sometime overnight while it was parked there. He said he last saw it around 4 p.m. and discovered this around 7 a.m. He said the glovebox was open and items had been scattered around inside, but nothing was taken and there was no damage, so he believes he possibly left the vehicle unlocked. He said the light was still on inside the car so he guesses this possibly happened early this morning.

* * *

Two officers responded to a mail theft on West 37th Street. A woman said she has not been receiving mail for approximately one week. She said she contacted the U.S. Postal Service about it and was informed that listed mail/packages were delivered in her mail box on various dates. She said the items were not in her mailbox when she attempted to retrieve them. She suspects that her neighbor stole her mail. She said she has been having ongoing problems with the neighbor regarding various incidents. She has reported this to the Postal Service and the Postal Police. It was suggested that she install cameras to capture crimes against her and record confrontations with the neighbor to provide proof to provide police.



