October 19, 2021
A man was riding a CARTA bus to East 3rd Street and fell asleep on the bus. He awoke at Market Street and East 11th and said he missed his stop. The driver informed him that he could catch the
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG
Tennessee Vols fans hit a new low at the end of the UTK vs Ole Miss last evening. Maybe Lane Kiffin did us wrong when he left Knoxville for his dream team back in 2009, however, the crass and repulsive behavior of a large number of Tennessee fans didn’t reflect on Kiffin, it reflected on the great state of Tennessee.
Has society really reduced itself to believing that reducing
Over the weekend my "Morning Readings" included a lesson that economists teach called the Cobra Effect. Jon Miltimore is the Managing Editor of the Foundation for Economic Education in Atlanta and his 'FEE.org' is a highly respected conservative libertarian economic think tank. In his story you are about to read, he claims economists around the world speak often on The Cobra Effect.
University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named a preseason All-America honoree by both Lindy’s Sports and The Athletic, the media organizations announced recently.
This is the second straight season that Howard, a former star at Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed a preseason All-America honoree by Lindy's Sports. Howard is no stranger
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the University of Tennessee will be assessed a financial penalty and must meet requirements set forth by the Commissioner following interruption of its October 16 football game with the University of Mississippi due to fans throwing debris on to the field.
The final minute of the Ole Miss-Tennessee football game was interrupted