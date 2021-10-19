 Tuesday, October 19, 2021 70.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


58-Year Old Woman Shot On Emma Kate Drive Late Monday Afternoon

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

A 58-year old woman was shot late Monday afternoon on Emma Kate Drive.

At approximately 5:36 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2000 block of Emma Kate Drive on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was in her yard near the above location when she heard gunshots and realized she'd been shot. At this point, Investigators do not believe that the victim was an intended target. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

October 19, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Sleeping On CARTA Bus Just Trying To Stay Warm; Man Evicted From Motel Over Towel Dispute

October 19, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

October 19, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A man was riding a CARTA bus to East 3rd Street and fell asleep on the bus. He awoke at Market Street and East 11th and said he missed his stop. The driver informed him that he could catch the ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF DRUG ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Sleeping On CARTA Bus Just Trying To Stay Warm; Man Evicted From Motel Over Towel Dispute

A man was riding a CARTA bus to East 3rd Street and fell asleep on the bus. He awoke at Market Street and East 11th and said he missed his stop. The driver informed him that he could catch the #10 bus that was heading north to take him to East 3rd Street for free. The man said no, that he would just stay on the current bus and ride it to Alton Park and back. The driver then told ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Tennessee Fans Hit A New Low - And Response (2)

Tennessee Vols fans hit a new low at the end of the UTK vs Ole Miss last evening. Maybe Lane Kiffin did us wrong when he left Knoxville for his dream team back in 2009, however, the crass and repulsive behavior of a large number of Tennessee fans didn’t reflect on Kiffin, it reflected on the great state of Tennessee. Has society really reduced itself to believing that reducing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Beware Of The Cobra

Over the weekend my “Morning Readings” included a lesson that economists teach called the Cobra Effect. Jon Miltimore is the Managing Editor of the Foundation for Economic Education in Atlanta and his ‘FEE.org’ is a highly respected conservative libertarian economic think tank. In his story you are about to read, he claims economists around the world speak often on The Cobra Effect. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Top Vols Hooker, Evans, Cade Mays "Day-To-Day"

Josh Heupel rarely offers much in the way of injury updates. Tennessee’s football coach made an exception on Monday regarding three Vols. Heupel’s change of plan spoke to the importance of the trio. Hendon Hooker is the starting quarterback. Tiyon Evans is the most productive running back to date. Cade Mays is the most accomplished offensive lineman. “Hendon, Tiyon and ... (click for more)

Bradley's Rhyne Howard Earns Pre-Season All-American Honors

University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named a preseason All-America honoree by both Lindy’s Sports and The Athletic, the media organizations announced recently. This is the second straight season that Howard, a former star at Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed a preseason All-America honoree by Lindy’s Sports. Howard is no stranger ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors