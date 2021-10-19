58-Year Old Woman Shot On Emma Kate Drive Late Monday Afternoon

A 58-year old woman was shot late Monday afternoon on Emma Kate Drive.

At approximately 5:36 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2000 block of Emma Kate Drive on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was in her yard near the above location when she heard gunshots and realized she'd been shot. At this point, Investigators do not believe that the victim was an intended target.