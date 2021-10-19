 Tuesday, October 19, 2021 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 96 New Cases; Tennessee Has 86 More Deaths

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Tuesday and 96 new positive cases, up from 63 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,454. The death total is at 643.

It is reported the death was a white female, age 61-70. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 113 in Hamilton County - down from 123 on Monday. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 31 Hamilton County inpatients and 26 patients are in ICU - down from 31 on Monday. This is the lowest number of ICU patients since Aug. 4.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 61,638, which is 97 percent. There are 1,173 active cases, down from 1,213 on Monday.

Tennessee reported 1,111 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 1,267,366 coronavirus cases. 

There were 86 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Tuesday, for a total of 15,973.

The state currently has 1,405 people hospitalized from the virus, 15 fewer than the day before.

The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.181 million.

There have been 1,231,344 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  3,473 cases, up 2; 17 deaths

Bradley County:  21,943 cases, up 29; 189 deaths, up 2

Grundy County: 2,790 cases, up 2; 37 deaths

Marion County: 5,712 cases, up 4; 52 deaths

McMinn County: 10,403 cases, up 16; 127 deaths

Meigs County: 2,158 cases, up 5; 28 deaths

Polk County: 3,164 cases; 29 deaths

Rhea County: 6,921 cases; 92 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 2,958 cases, up 3; 32 deaths

Knox County: 77,772 cases, up 110; 904 deaths, up 9

Davidson County: 120,257 cases, up 126; 1,141 deaths, up 8

Shelby County: 143,376 cases, up 100; 2,211 deaths, up 8


October 23, 2021

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries

October 19, 2021

Revenues Rising At Collegedale; Commissioners To Discuss Noise Issues

October 19, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Sleeping On CARTA Bus Just Trying To Stay Warm; Man Evicted From Motel Over Towel Dispute


Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries: (click for more)

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander said assessments went up an average of 18.26 percent in Collegedale this year. Residential and farm properties are taxed at 25 percent of the assessed value, ... (click for more)

A man was riding a CARTA bus to East 3rd Street and fell asleep on the bus. He awoke at Market Street and East 11th and said he missed his stop. The driver informed him that he could catch the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries

Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries: (click for more)

Revenues Rising At Collegedale; Commissioners To Discuss Noise Issues

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander said assessments went up an average of 18.26 percent in Collegedale this year. Residential and farm properties are taxed at 25 percent of the assessed value, commercial property is taxed at 40 percent and public utilities at 55 percent. In Collegedale, there are 3,424 properties. With the assessments up, the city will receive $402 million in ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tennessee Fans Hit A New Low - And Response (2)

Tennessee Vols fans hit a new low at the end of the UTK vs Ole Miss last evening. Maybe Lane Kiffin did us wrong when he left Knoxville for his dream team back in 2009, however, the crass and repulsive behavior of a large number of Tennessee fans didn’t reflect on Kiffin, it reflected on the great state of Tennessee. Has society really reduced itself to believing that reducing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Beware Of The Cobra

Over the weekend my “Morning Readings” included a lesson that economists teach called the Cobra Effect. Jon Miltimore is the Managing Editor of the Foundation for Economic Education in Atlanta and his ‘FEE.org’ is a highly respected conservative libertarian economic think tank. In his story you are about to read, he claims economists around the world speak often on The Cobra Effect. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Top Vols Hooker, Evans, Cade Mays "Day-To-Day"

Josh Heupel rarely offers much in the way of injury updates. Tennessee’s football coach made an exception on Monday regarding three Vols. Heupel’s change of plan spoke to the importance of the trio. Hendon Hooker is the starting quarterback. Tiyon Evans is the most productive running back to date. Cade Mays is the most accomplished offensive lineman. “Hendon, Tiyon and ... (click for more)

Bradley's Rhyne Howard Earns Pre-Season All-American Honors

University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named a preseason All-America honoree by both Lindy’s Sports and The Athletic, the media organizations announced recently. This is the second straight season that Howard, a former star at Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed a preseason All-America honoree by Lindy’s Sports. Howard is no stranger ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors