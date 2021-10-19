Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 96 New Cases; Tennessee Has 86 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Tuesday and 96 new positive cases, up from 63 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,454. The death total is at 643.

It is reported the death was a white female, age 61-70.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 113 in Hamilton County - down from 123 on Monday. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 31 Hamilton County inpatients and 26 patients are in ICU - down from 31 on Monday. This is the lowest number of ICU patients since Aug. 4.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 61,638, which is 97 percent. There are 1,173 active cases, down from 1,213 on Monday.

Tennessee reported 1,111 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 1,267,366 coronavirus cases.



There were 86 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Tuesday, for a total of 15,973.



The state currently has 1,405 people hospitalized from the virus, 15 fewer than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.181 million.

There have been 1,231,344 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,473 cases, up 2; 17 deaths



Bradley County: 21,943 cases, up 29; 189 deaths, up 2



Grundy County: 2,790 cases, up 2; 37 deaths



Marion County: 5,712 cases, up 4; 52 deaths

McMinn County: 10,403 cases, up 16; 127 deaths

Meigs County: 2,158 cases, up 5; 28 deaths



Polk County: 3,164 cases; 29 deaths



Rhea County: 6,921 cases; 92 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 2,958 cases, up 3; 32 deaths



Knox County: 77,772 cases, up 110; 904 deaths, up 9



Davidson County: 120,257 cases, up 126; 1,141 deaths, up 8

Shelby County: 143,376 cases, up 100; 2,211 deaths, up 8