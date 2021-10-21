Police Blotter: Woman Says "Willie" Touched Her Feet While He Was Lying On Sidewalk; Police Search For Peeping Tom

A woman told police that a man known as "Willie," while lying on the sidewalk on East 11th Street, was touching her feet and making comments that she "had a nice butt." When he was interacting with her, she said she told him to go and leave her alone, which he did.

* * *

A man told police that overnight the two passenger side tires of his vehicle were punctured on the sidewall. He said the vehicle was parked in the parking lot of Chestnut Flats Apartments, 2108 Chestnut St., during that time frame. He said he has been having ongoing problems with his ex-girlfriend, who he said damaged two tires on his vehicle in February. He showed police text messages that he said were from his ex-girlfriend during the time frame which the vandalism occurred. The text messages showed that the sender was extremely upset at him. One of the messages said, "Just can't stay out them projects can ya? You might as spend your whole Sunday out here. But anyway we even." Police responded to Chestnut Flats and observed cameras at the entrance/exit, but were unable to review the camera footage due to the office being closed. The man said he wishes to prosecute and requested police take out warrants on the ex-girlfriend. Warrants were attempted, but denied by magistrate pending additional information.

* * *

A man on Workman Road told police another man stole miscellaneous hand tools off his cart inside the junkyard. He said he did not wish to prosecute. Staff of the business, LKQ Pick Your Part, requested that the man be trespassed from the property. Police explained to him he was no longer allowed to be on the property and if he returned he would be arrested.

* * *

An abandoned auto was reported at 800 N. Market St. Officers saw a Silver Toyota Yaris that was tagged with an abandoned auto sticker a week earlier after being left for a few days in front of the gates to private property. The Toyota does not come back as stolen. Registration expired October 2020 and the last registered owner is a man on Hamilton Avenue. The address is an abandoned home with structural damage. The Toyota was towed by Cain's Wrecker Service due to abandonment.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at a residence on Merrydale Drive. Police spoke with a man who said that he used to live at that address, but not anymore. Police asked the man to leave the property. He agreed and left the area.

* * *

While patrolling on Torey Court, officers observed a U-haul truck sitting in the driveway with the ramp down. Officers were informed of possible stolen bikes being taken to this address. While

watching the home another homeowner came out and told officers the U-haul had only been at the home for five minutes prior to police arrival. The homeowner informed police that a red pickup came to this address a few days ago with a frame to a bike in the bed. The homeowner said the man, driving a silver Chrysler, went back into the home counting what appeared to be money. The homeowner also said the Chrysler seen at this address before had a normal tag on it two days ago

and now has a drive-out tag displayed.

* * *

A woman on Bunch Street told police that she and her husband got into a verbal argument at her

grandmother's house over a phone charger. She called police because she had a feeling he was going to hit her. Eventually the woman walked away from him and he left the scene. Neither person got physical.

* * *

A woman on Timber Knoll Drive told police she was still having an issue with the same people she has reported before. She said around 9:53 that morning her Ring doorbell camera captured a man urinating in front of her door. She said that no damage was done and she does not know who this man is. She said she believes that this is the same man that she caught smoking "weed'' before.

* * *



A caller reported an unconscious person at 20 Highway 27 southbound. Chattanooga City Fire assessed the man, who was determined to be asleep in the driver's seat of an impaired truck. Police also assessed him with a field sobriety test and determined there was no impairment. Police offered to call a tow truck for the man, but he refused, saying he did not have the money to pay for a tow truck. Police offered to transport him and he accepted and asked to go to the Waffle House on East 23rd St.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at City Cafe, 901 Carter St. Police spoke with a man matching the description given in the parking lot, and identified him and another man he was with. Police told them that they received a call regarding them knocking on people's car windows and asking for

money. Police told the two that this kind of conduct is not allowed and to stop. Both of the men acknowledged the command given by police. They then told police that they were going to head home.

* * *

A woman called police from the Chattanoogan Hotel, 1201 Broad St., and said that she and her husband had gotten into a verbal disorder that resulted in her husband taking her property. She said he took her wallet ($10), Louis Vuitton Shoes ($800) and her Dell Laptop ($1,500). She said she called him multiple times attempting to get him to return her items, and he hung up the phone. At this time she does not wish to press charges.

* * *

A woman on Camilla Drive called police and said she wanted her husband to leave for arguing. The man left.

* * *



A woman at a home on East 44th Street told police that she and her mother were there attempting to get her daughter from the father, The father said he did not want to give his daughter back to her mother, due to her being intoxicated. Both of them were able to work it out for the father to take their daughter to school and for the mother to pick her up after school.

* * *

An employee at the Honest Pint, 35 Patten Pkwy., told police a navy blue Jeep Patriot (TN

tag) had parked in front of their establishment approximately two hours before she called police. She said she was receiving multiple complaints from her customers, so she approached the vehicle and observed a man asleep behind the wheel while the vehicle was still running. She said she made several attempts to wake him, and when she was unsuccessful, she turned the vehicle off and removed the keys. Police spoke with the man and noted his words were heavily slurred and he had obvious impaired motor functions. Police instructed him to call someone to pick him up. He complied. His vehicle was locked and secured before his transportation retrieved him.

* * *

A man on Bonny Oaks Drive called police and said he had just been released from Silverdale and his mother had picked him up. He said during the ride home they began to argue and his mother stopped the vehicle and told him to get out, so he did. Police checked the man for any active wants or warrants, which came back negative. Police transported the man to his father's house on Wheeler Avenue without incident.

* * *

A security guard at the Miller Building, 629 Market St., told police that a man was sleeping in the stairwell of the building; however, he had left the location prior to police arrival. Police were unable to locate the man.

* * *

An employee at WoodSpring Suites told police that a woman had a room there and police were called to her room the other day, and they said that she would have warrants out for her arrest. Police got the woman's information and ran it. She did not have any warrants at that time.

* * *

Police observed a white female walking on the side of the interstate at 17780 I-24 westbound. Police gave her a ride to the Americas Best Value Inn, 103 Patten Chapel Road.

* * *

A woman on Grove Street called police and said she wanted information added to an earlier report. She said the reason she brandished a firearm was because the girl touched her forehead with two fingers while in a verbal altercation. Police told her to call back at anytime and to contact the original officer who took the report for further inquiry.

* * *

Police met with a park officer on Manufacturers Road who said that a man went into the women's restroom, peeping, and startled a woman who was in there. When the park officer spoke with the man about his activity, he fled the area on foot. The park officer said that the man was wearing jeans, a gray shirt and carrying a small blue women's style bag. This description led the officer to believe that the subject was a man he knew due to him having seen the man earlier in the shift wearing the same clothing. Police drove the area the man was last seen in and did not find him.