A grand tip of the hat to all those who had a part in making this past weekend a spectacular success for car enthusiasts. The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, the Mecum Auction, the riverfront races, the West Village display of automobiles ranging from vintage classics to the $100 million collection of Ferrari’s offered something for every automotive enthusiast. What fun! Why, ... (click for more)

There are a lot of us who are surprised that Jim Coppinger has decided not to run for re-election as Hamilton County mayor. Friendly and amicable, he has done a superb job since 2011 and his sudden change of heart startled even some of his closest friends who knew he would be an easy winner in the 2022 election. Then again, his path hasn’t been as smooth as he has made it appear. ... (click for more)