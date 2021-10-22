Police Blotter: Harassing Co-Worker Sends Over 100 Text Messages; "Dominique" Suspected Of Stealing Tablet

A woman on Standifer Gap Road told police a co-worker has been harassing her. She said the co-worker has sent over 100 text messages and even showed up at her home without being invited. She said she is just wanting to report the harassment at this time and she has already blocked the co-worker's number. She said she would call back if the co-worker continues to harass her.

* * *

A woman on 3rd Avenue told police there was a car sitting on the side of her lawn that she believed to be stolen. Police ran the vehicle's VIN number through NCIC, which came back to a gold 2006 Chevrolet Malibu, and the vehicle returned back to not be stolen.

* * *

A woman told police that sometime in the last 48 hours, the catalytic converter had been cut off and stolen from her 2004 Chevy Suburban (TN tag) at Kleenco Construction, 1229 Latta St. No suspect information could be obtained. She said she does have surveillance cameras in the area, but would attempt to find useful information. She was told to call back if she found anything.

* * *

A woman on East 13th Street, through an Hispanic interpreter, told police that her 2007 Nissan Altima was stolen from her front yard with the keys inside. No suspect information was known. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man called police to report fraudulent activity on his bank account from SmartBank. According to the man, from July 28 to Sept. 10 of this year, his debit card was used online to purchase about $13,500 in merchandise from China, California and Delaware. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A loss prevention agent at Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., told police that a black male and female, entered the store and proceeded towards electronics. Once in electronics, the woman asked to see two Apple iPhones and two Apple watches. Next, an employee walked the four items to the front of the store to check out. The woman then asked the cashier to ring up the Apple items before her other purchases, which the cashier did. Once the items were bagged, the man told the woman to go get a second cart. The woman walked out of the store and passed all points of sale without paying for the items, totaling $1,556 in all. The man followed shortly behind and left the remaining groceries behind. The two got into a four-door white vehicle and fled the scene. Police were given pictures of the couple.

* * *

A woman on Fisk Avenue told police that her Way To Go debit card was delivered by UPS to the wrong address on Colonial Drive. She said the Colonial Drive address is a vacant house. She said the debit card was used several times for a total of $1,801.67. She was not prepared to give all the locations of its use. She said the last place it was used was at First Tennessee Bank, 701 Market St.

* * *

A suspicious vehicle was reported at O'Reilly Auto Parts, 6870 Lee Hwy. Police spoke with a man who said he had been waiting there for a friend of his who was currently working with a power crew in the area. He said that he does not know when his friend will return, but that they would be traveling back to Ohio, where they live, when he did.

* * *

A man on Towerway Drive told police he found his mailbox damaged. He said he is not sure when it occurred or how, but he just needed a report for his insurance.

* * *

A woman on Market Street told police she ordered a box of bleach from Amazon. She said she believes someone stole the package. There is no suspect information.

* * *

An employee at Enterprise, 1001 Airport Road, told police that a manager there, who is in charge of stolen and fraudulent cases for Enterprise, was able to detect a man that goes by "James McNeil" who committed fraud. "James McNeil" came in with fake personal information to rent a vehicle. In the paperwork given to Enterprise, was a driver's license number from Colorado. Nothing comes up with this DL number. The manager also did some investigating and found out there was also no such address as the one given by "James McNeil" - 1651 NW 8th Pl., Colorado Springs, Co. 37266. "James McNeil" gave false information, which led to the vehicle being stolen. The vehicle was put into NCIC.

* * *

A man told police that someone stole the catalytic converter off his vehicle while he was at work at CHI Memorial, 5600 Brainerd Road. He said this occurred between 2-5 p.m. There is no suspect information.

* * *

Police noticed a suspicious white Crown Vic on Russell Avenue by a closed business. The vehicle started to leave the area down Suck Creek Road when police drove past it. The vehicle was registered out of Marion County. Police stopped it on Suck Creek Road, after it pulled to the shoulder prior to police stopping it. Police spoke with the driver/owner, who said he was curious why police were traveling behind him. The officer explained to him about the suspicious activity with him and the thefts in the area. The man said he had just finished doing laundry at Mountain Creek Road Cleaners. The man had a valid license and no active warrants.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police that a man was selling a lot of things inside of "Tent City" and was going to cause someone to get hurt. Police spoke with the man at "Tent City," who said he lives in Hixson, but was guarding his friend "Lee's" tent until he returned. He was patted down for officer safety and did not seem to have anything illegal on his person.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at the Community Kitchen, 727 E. 11th St. The outside temperature was below 65F and police observed a man shirtless and in shorts. Police approached the man to check on his well-being and he had no complaints about his situation.

* * *

Suspicious activity was reported at an address on Forest Plaza Drive. Police were called as a back-up to an EMS call. Police observed machinery and HVAC equipment piled up in the driveway and throughout the interior of the house. Police also observed compressors that had been removed from HVAC units. The man who lives at this residence is often seen working at all hours of the night on the various equipment.

* * *

A man told police that someone took three batteries, two canopies and 30 bags of broad gel off

their construction site at 7350 Volkswagen Dr. sometime during the night. He said a piece of the construction equipment, the Tulsa Rig Iron, was damaged in the process to remove the battery.

* * *

A man on Cypress Street Court told police he wished to make a report about an altercation the previous day which occurred around 5 p.m. The man said an acquaintance, only known as "Fa-Fa," asked him for two cigarettes. The man said he told "Fa-Fa" no, at which time "Fa-Fa" said, "I'll wet you up." The man said "Fa-Fa" then threw a piece of trash in his yard and left the scene. The man said that "Fa-Fa" is in his 50s, wears dread-locks and drives a blue Chrysler sedan. Police asked the man to call back should "Fa-Fa" return to his address.

* * *

A man on E. 10th Street told police he believed his phone had been taken. The man said a homeless person he knew as "Anthony" took it. He could not recall the circumstances or

location the phone was taken, and denied seeing "Anthony" taking it. He said he had only heard a ring tone he believed may have been his coming out of "Anthony's" pocket. The man said he just wanted a report made. No warrants on the man were found.

* * *

A woman on Chamberlain Avenue told police she let her friend Dominique in her house this morning to use the bathroom. She said that after she was gone, she noticed that Dominique had stolen her Metro PCI LG tablet. She said she does not know Dominique's last name, address or even her date of birth. She says she just used to hang out with her.