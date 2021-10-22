Georgia Has 121 More COVID Deaths And 1,069 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 121 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,357.



There are 1,069 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,257,310 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 85,039, which is an increase of 184 from Thursday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,280 cases, up 13; 87 deaths; 294 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 3,651 cases, up 4; 89 deaths, up 2; 248 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,793 cases, up 6; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,414 cases, up 19; 116 deaths, up 1; 352 hospitalizations, up 1



Whitfield County: 19,133 cases, up 16; 310 deaths, up 1; 911 hospitalizations