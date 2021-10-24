Police Blotter: Pennies Used To Vandalize A Car; Man Is Blackmailed After Sending Naked Pictures

Police observed a blue Lexus 350 on E. 28th Street with several small holes in the rear window. Police found a number of pennies scattered around the base of the vehicle and on top of the roof, implying that someone had been launching pennies at the vehicle in order to damage it. Police were unable to locate the owner and left a notice for contact.

* * *

Police stopped a red Chevy truck without a tag on Tennessee Avenue. Police identified the driver and passenger, and they said the truck wasn't registered yet. Police ran the truck and both men. The vehicle wasn't stolen and neither man had warrants.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Georgia Avenue on a disorder call. Upon arrival, police found a man matching the description given by dispatch. Police identified the man and were told that on the previous night, Walden Security had to escort him off the property and he caused a verbal disorder. The man caused another ruckus tonight when he refused to leave after security asked him to. Police told the man that he is not allowed on the property and not to come back. He acknowledged the command in an abrasive manner and left in police presence. The man is aware that he can be criminally trespassed from the location.

* * *

A woman on 6th Avenue said she just wanted her keys back from a man and for him to leave. The man said he didn't have her keys. The keys were later found in the bedroom. The man left and went to his mom's house.

* * *

A woman on West 14th Street Court told police a man whom she did not wish to identify took her phone and other property. She said he then returned her property to her and left the area. She said she no longer needed police assistance.

* * *

Police were called to Circle K at 5710 Lake Resort Dr. on a report of a suspicious vehicle in its gravel lot. The silver Toyota Corolla had a man inside and he was identified. He said he was just parked and resting in his car. He had no active warrants. The officer spoke with the store clerk who said the man could stay parked on the property.

* * *

Police were called to Circle K at 2514 Amnicola Hwy. where the store clerk and a woman were in a verbal disorder. Both of them were calm while speaking with police and no assistance was needed.

* * *

Employees at Public Works, 2444 Hickory Valley Road, told police a blue F10 Ford (TN tag) was left parked in the front of the entranceway to their job site. Police ran the truck's registration and attempted to contact the owner through his number on file. A message was left that his vehicle was towed to Denton's and he was provided the wrecker service's phone number.

* * *

A man on Lookout Street told police that sometime overnight his Nissan Altima (TN tag) was

vandalized. He said the rear windshield of the vehicle had been busted out. It is unknown what type of object was used in the vandalism. No suspect information could be obtained.

* * *

A verbal dispute was reported on Rossville Boulevard. Police met with two men who were speaking heatedly to one another. Officers were able to calm them both down. One man said he had towed the other man's vehicle and the man wanted to get things out of it. The tower said the man was rude and that was why they escalated the argument. The tower agreed to allow the man to get his things. Both men calmed down and left the scene.

* * *

An employee of Dollar General, 2303 E 23rd St., told police a man attempted to use a counterfeit $20 to purchase items. The man was unsuccessful after the cashier marked the bill with a pen, showing it was counterfeit. The man then left the scene on foot. He was described as a black male with dreads. The man was not located in the area. The counterfeit bill was taken as evidence to be placed in CPD Property.

* * *

A woman told police she believes she left her wallet on the counter at Gold Mart Beauty Supply, 5300 Brainerd Road, and she believes that someone stole it. She said that the business has cameras. An employee at the business told police that the owner is the only person to have access to the cameras, and he was not there. Information was left with the employee of where/when the wallet was left and they were told to notify police if the video of the incident was found.

* * *

Police responded to a suspicious female on the back side of the Baymont Inn on Shallowford Road. Once there, police realized the woman was homeless. She was identified and showed negative for warrants in NCIC. Police transported her to the homeless shelter on South Holtzclaw Avenue without issue.

* * *

A man on Thompson Street told police he got a call from a man claiming to be with Archibald Law Group and the man said there was a lawsuit against him from a bank for around $9,000, but they were willing to settle for a lesser amount. He said the man was able to verify his name, SSN, address and other identifying information about him. He then told the man that he would like to confirm this with the court and the man then became belligerent and eventually

hung up. He believes the man was probably trying to get him to send money, since he has all the information on him and he's not sure how he got it in the first place.

* * *

A caller reported a broken down vehicle at 2000 Riverside Dr. Police found a black Chevy Cruz bearing Tennessee tag and attempted to help the driver get his vehicle running. They were unsuccessful and called a wrecker to the scene. Whites Automotive responded and took possession of the vehicle. Police gave the driver a ride to his place of business on Rossville Avenue at Escape Chattanooga.

* * *

A man on Marlin Road told police she noticed scratches on the passenger side front door of her vehicle. She said she is not sure where or when it occurred.

* * *

While on patrol on Signal Mountain Road, officers responded to a possible theft of a cell phone. Officers were informed the victim was following the suspect's car and did so all the way to Rossville Boulevard and Central Avenue, where officers made contact. Officers were informed the phone was pinging to a nearby location and attempted to assist in finding the phone. However, the theft of the phone occurred in Georgia and the victim was told she would need to file a report in Georgia.

* * *

A man on Lake Resort Terrace told police he was backing out of a parking space at his residence when his front bumper struck the concrete barrier underneath it, causing damage. Police observed the damage to the front bumper and informed him they would file a property damage report.

* * *

A man on South Lyerly Street told police that around midnight he sent pictures of himself naked over the Internet to an unknown person he friended on Instagram. He said all he knows is a name "James Duckett" and does not know if that is the person's real name. He said he does not know where this person is or anything else about him. He said after he sent the pictures, the person told him that if he does not send him $1,000 that he will post the pictures. The man said he sent the $1,000 by bank transfer and now this person is demanding another $1,000. He said he has not sent any more money. Police recommended he report this to Instagram and then cancel his account with them since that is the only avenue of communication he has with this person.