Man, 23, Shot In Chattanooga Early Monday Morning

A man, 23, was shot in Chattanooga early Monday morning.

At approximately 2:07 a.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that an individual had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed a man was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were unable to determine a location of incident or establish a crime scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.