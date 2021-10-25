 Monday, October 25, 2021 66.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Man, 23, Shot In Chattanooga Early Monday Morning

Monday, October 25, 2021
A man, 23, was shot in Chattanooga early Monday morning.
 
At approximately 2:07 a.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that an individual had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.
 
Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed a man was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Officers were unable to determine a location of incident or establish a crime scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Opinion

What A Fabulous Weekend For Car Enthusiasts

A grand tip of the hat to all those who had a part in making this past weekend a spectacular success for car enthusiasts. The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, the Mecum Auction, the riverfront races, the West Village display of automobiles ranging from vintage classics to the $100 million collection of Ferrari’s offered something for every automotive enthusiast. What fun! Why, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Almost’ Never Counts

Football notes from a Saturday … It is wonderful that “social media” is all bubbly in the belief Tennessee “almost” beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa this past weekend. But, in reality, the Vol faithful should thank their lucky stars for three most unusual quarters before the Tide, now ranked third in the land, won by 28 points (the betting line was 27½.) The game’s biggest difference ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Soccer Falls To Samford; SoCon Seeds Set For Post Season

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team fell 3-1 at Southern Conference regular season champion Samford Sunday afternoon in the season finale for both teams. Chattanooga finished the regular season 6-10-2 overall and 3-5-1 in SoCon play while the Bulldogs went 9-0 against the league and posted a 12-3-2 mark on the year. In the 88 th minute, the Mocs got on the board on a ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Battle Bama Til Saban Pitches A Fit

Tennessee had its moments against Alabama on Saturday. The Vols hit on two scoring plays of 50-plus yards. They hadn’t done that against anyone – let alone the Crimson Tide – in nearly two years. They blocked a punt to set up a score. Defensive back Kamal Hadden, who was starting his first game, caused a fumble that teammate Kenneth George recovered at UT’s 9-yard line ... (click for more)


