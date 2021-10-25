 Monday, October 25, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Matthew Jenkins Charged With Criminally Negligent Homicide When His 2-Year Old Is Shot And Killed

Monday, October 25, 2021
Matthew Jenkins
Matthew Jenkins

A two-year old was shot and killed early Monday morning in Bradley County.

 

Around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported gunshot at a residence on Hancock Road NE. 


Upon arrival, the mother advised her two-year-old child had suffered an accidental gunshot wound. The child was immediately transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and later passed away.

 

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division detectives responded to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation.

It was then discovered that the firearm had been left unsecured and the child was able to gain access to it. 

 

After consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, the father, Matthew Daniel Jenkins, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide. 

 


Matthew Jenkins Charged With Criminally Negligent Homicide When His 2-Year Old Is Shot And Killed

