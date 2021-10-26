 Tuesday, October 26, 2021 54.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Chattanooga Opens Applications For American Rescue Plan Funding

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

The Kelly Administration on Tuesday began accepting funding requests for Chattanooga’s $38.6 million portion of the American Rescue Plan through an online portal at Recovery.Chattanooga.gov, kicking off a process expected to continue through fiscal year-end, June 2022. Applications for funding requests will close on Jan. 6, 2022.

The city’s approach is to invest, as opposed to merely spend, Chattanooga’s portion of federal pandemic-relief dollars, leveraging a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build lasting solutions that will spark generational community change.

To help guide the investment process through an equity lens, the City of Chattanooga will take applications at Recovery.Chattanooga.gov for those wishing to serve on a 12-member Equitable Recovery Commission. The Commission, established in partnership with the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce and the Urban League, will be tasked with developing a set of clear priorities to inform and guide the Kelly administration’s investment plan. The deadline for interested residents to apply for service on the commission is Nov. 10; successful applicants will be asked to serve through the first half of 2022. 

All residents, regardless of whether they wish to serve on the commission or apply for funding, are invited to visit the city’s ARP portal and complete a brief survey, open until Nov. 23, on how they feel recovery dollars should be invested in Chattanooga. Survey results will be used to steer the initial direction of the Equitable Recovery Commission and serve as a reference for city staff throughout the process. 

“The American Rescue Plan serves as an opportunity to catalyze lasting positive change in our city, for generations to come, with a focus on communities disproportionately affected by an extraordinary public-health emergency,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “Chattanooga’s needs far exceed the size of this or any federal recovery program, so while we’ll have to make some tough decisions, I’ve directed my staff to provide a transparent, equitable, and accountable process that’s worthy of our residents’ trust and confidence.”

Chattanooga’s investment-minded lens for its recovery process means that, while many projects will not receive funding from the city’s portion of the American Rescue Plan, in some cases those projects could be a better fit for support from surrounding jurisdictions or other organizations that also received ARP dollars. In some cases city staff will work with partner municipalities and agencies to find the right fit for projects the city is unable to fund under its federal dispensation.
Projects are also subject to federal spending rules that control and limit expenditures to certain categories such as COVID-19 mitigation efforts, economic impacts, infrastructure investments, crime prevention and mental health issues.

Using this ARP process as a blueprint for leveraging community engagement in municipal budgeting discussions, the City of Chattanooga will build a model for ongoing public participation in a portion of city expenditures during future-year budget cycles.


October 26, 2021

Police Blotter: Couple Has Fight About Weight Loss Surgery; Woman On CARTA Bus Won't Wear A Mask

October 26, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

October 26, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


An anonymous caller told police there was a male wearing a hat and a female with a pink shirt arguing on Chestnut Street. The anonymous caller was requesting police response as they were afraid ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AIRKS, JOSHUA DAKOTA 711 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF ... (click for more)



Opinion

Pretending Is Dangerous

I’ve ‘seen some stuff’ in my time. I have followed politics for many years. I’m retired, I’m a realist and a Vietnam veteran, pretty much in that order. I’m not an alarmist or a conspiracy theorist. That said, I have never in my life been so concerned about the future of this Republic. Politics was once a legitimate contest of ideas, put forth by political figures who were sincere, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Picciola,’ At Age 185

I came in touch with a man named James Baldwin last week and he’s a man I really like. Oh, I never met him in person … no, he was born in 1841 and died 96 years ago so I have only become a recent admirer through his books. A self-educated man, he became the Superintendent of Schools in Indiana at the age of 24 for 18 years. Then, not so curiously, he worried that children were missing ... (click for more)

Sports

Homecoming Week For Mocs Highlighted By Freeman, Sears SoCon Player Of The Week Nods

It’s Homecoming Week for the Chattanooga Mocs. That brings a lot of excitement and energy to campus life. The week is off to an excellent start with news that Rashun Freeman and Aaron Sears earned Southern Conference Player of the Week presented by GEICO honors for their effort in a dominating 55-13 win at Samford. Freeman’s Defensive Player of the Week nod is his first of ... (click for more)

UTC Women Host Wofford In SoCon Soccer Opener

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team will play host to Wofford Tuesday evening in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The Mocs tied the Terriers for eighth in the league standings and, by way of a tie-break, earned the No. 8 seed and will host the ninth-seeded Terriers. The match is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. at the UTC Sports Complex. Admission and parking ... (click for more)


