Georgia Has 70 More Coronavirus Deaths And 854 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 70 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,509.
There are 854 new cases on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,260,262 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 85,592, which is an increase of 184 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 8,305 cases, up 4; 88 deaths; 294 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 3,659 cases, up 1; 88 deaths; 248 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 1,802 cases, up 2; 17 deaths; 69 hospitalizations
Walker County: 9,455 cases, up 10; 116 deaths; 352 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 19,189 cases, up 22; 312 deaths; 917 hospitalizations, up 3