Georgia Has 70 More Coronavirus Deaths And 854 New Cases

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 70 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,509.

There are 854 new cases on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,260,262 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 85,592, which is an increase of 184 from Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,305 cases, up 4; 88 deaths; 294 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 3,659 cases, up 1; 88 deaths; 248 hospitalizations, up 1

Dade County: 1,802 cases, up 2; 17 deaths; 69 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,455 cases, up 10; 116 deaths; 352 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 19,189 cases, up 22; 312 deaths; 917 hospitalizations, up 3


Police Blotter: Couple Has Fight About Weight Loss Surgery; Woman On CARTA Bus Won't Wear A Mask

Chattanooga Police Seek Information In Sept. 7th Fatal Shooting Of De'aunte Duncan

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 41 More Cases; Tennessee Has 60 More Deaths


An anonymous caller told police there was a male wearing a hat and a female with a pink shirt arguing on Chestnut Street. The anonymous caller was requesting police response as they were afraid ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police Homicide investigators have obtained evidence to indicate that the suspect in the Sept. 7th fatal shooting of De'aunte Duncan fled the scene in a dark grey Ford Fusion. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Tuesday and 41 new positive cases, down from 78 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,843. ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Couple Has Fight About Weight Loss Surgery; Woman On CARTA Bus Won't Wear A Mask

An anonymous caller told police there was a male wearing a hat and a female with a pink shirt arguing on Chestnut Street. The anonymous caller was requesting police response as they were afraid the argument would become physical. Upon arrival the officer spoke with and identified the two individuals. The woman said she was in an argument with her husband regarding a weight loss ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police Seek Information In Sept. 7th Fatal Shooting Of De'aunte Duncan

Chattanooga Police Homicide investigators have obtained evidence to indicate that the suspect in the Sept. 7th fatal shooting of De'aunte Duncan fled the scene in a dark grey Ford Fusion. Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspect is asked to call the CPD Homicide Tip Line at 423 698-2525. Callers can remain anonymous. (click for more)

Opinion

Pretending Is Dangerous - And Response

I’ve ‘seen some stuff’ in my time. I have followed politics for many years. I’m retired, I’m a realist and a Vietnam veteran, pretty much in that order. I’m not an alarmist or a conspiracy theorist. That said, I have never in my life been so concerned about the future of this Republic. Politics was once a legitimate contest of ideas, put forth by political figures who were sincere, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Picciola,’ At Age 185

I came in touch with a man named James Baldwin last week and he’s a man I really like. Oh, I never met him in person … no, he was born in 1841 and died 96 years ago so I have only become a recent admirer through his books. A self-educated man, he became the Superintendent of Schools in Indiana at the age of 24 for 18 years. Then, not so curiously, he worried that children were missing ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Is Preseason First Team All-American

University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard continues to add to her lengthy list of honors as the Associated Press has tabbed her a preseason first-team All-America honoree. This is the second straight season that Howard has been tabbed a preseason first-team All-American by the AP. Each of the last two years, the AP has tabbed Howard a first-team All-American ... (click for more)

Homecoming Week For Mocs Highlighted By Freeman, Sears SoCon Player Of The Week Nods

It’s Homecoming Week for the Chattanooga Mocs. That brings a lot of excitement and energy to campus life. The week is off to an excellent start with news that Rashun Freeman and Aaron Sears earned Southern Conference Player of the Week presented by GEICO honors for their effort in a dominating 55-13 win at Samford. Freeman’s Defensive Player of the Week nod is his first of ... (click for more)


