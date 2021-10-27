 Wednesday, October 27, 2021 62.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Lake Forest Middle School Student Charged With False Reports Regarding A Social Media Threat

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Lake Forest Middle School students and faculty began receiving screenshots of a social media threat towards their school with a specific location, time, and plan of action. 

 

LFMS SRO Craig Frost immediately began a precautious investigation in attempt to uncover the truth and protect the students and faculty of Lake Forest Middle School. 

 

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies also responded to Lake Forest to monitor the school, hallways, and classrooms while they resumed their normal schedule. 

 

After multiple students were interviewed, it was discovered that the post was being shared by a 7th grader, who also admitted to sharing the post after screenshotting it from another social media app. 

 

The juvenile was taken into custody and charged with False Reports.

He is currently being held at the Bradley County Juvenile Detention Center, pending a detention hearing this week. 

 

Sheriff Steve Lawson said, “We are taking the school threats which have been shared on social media sites over the last few days very seriously. We want to send a clear message to students that anyone who participates in such activity will be prosecuted.” 

 

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office thanked SRO Lt. Jamie Thurman, LFMS SRO Craig Frost, BCSO patrol deputies, and Lake Forest Middle School administration for their collaboration, which ultimately led to the source of the social media threat. 


October 27, 2021

James Satterwhite Of Soddy Daisy Was Person Killed In Hixson Pike Wreck On Monday Morning

October 27, 2021

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 10/27/21

October 27, 2021

No New COVID Deaths In Hamilton County, 90 More Cases; Tennessee Has 51 More Deaths


One person was killed in a crash between two vehicles on Monday morning. He was identified as James E. Satterwhite of Soddy Daisy. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office traffic investigators

(click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 90 new positive cases, up from 41 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at



Pretending Is Dangerous - And Response

I've 'seen some stuff' in my time. I have followed politics for many years. I'm retired, I'm a realist and a Vietnam veteran, pretty much in that order. I'm not an alarmist or a conspiracy theorist. That said, I have never in my life been so concerned about the future of this Republic. Politics was once a legitimate contest of ideas, put forth by political figures who were sincere,

Roy Exum: Auburn’s Newest Mess

Auburn's football team is a 2-point favorite over Ole Miss this Saturday but the bigger question in Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend will be how much longer Tigers coach Bryan Harsin will be the head coach. Oh, he's had a heckuva season all right, ranked 18 th in the nation and 5-2 up until now, but when Auburn put a December 6 vaccine mandate on all of its employees, the high-priced

UTC Hoops Voted Preseason Favorite

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team has been selected as the 2021-22 Southern Conference preseason favorite in both the coaches and media poll while graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste and sophomore guard Malachi Smith were selected to the all-conference preseason team, the league office announced at its media day gathering Tuesday afternoon. Chattanooga (77) picked up

Randy Smith: Braves' Magic Continues

Joc Pederson is wearing my grandmother's pearl necklace. For whatever reason. it worked as the Atlanta Braves took the opening game of the 2021 World Series Tuesday night in Houston against the Astros. Pederson wears the pearl necklace while others wear the big gaudy gold chains. He's just part of this blue collar group that has won the hearts of Braves' fans around the country


