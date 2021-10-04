 Monday, October 4, 2021 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Going 90 On Hixson Pike Told Officer Mercedes-Benz At Long "Owns" The Police Department

Monday, October 4, 2021
Nathaniel Peckinpaugh
Nathaniel Peckinpaugh

Police saw a vehicle traveling at 90 MPH on Hixson Pike on Saturday night and initiated a traffic stop. Police said the vehicle pulled over into a Food City parking lot, and police made contact with the driver, Nathaniel Peckinpaugh, 29. Police said they smelled alcohol coming from his person and breath, that his speech was slurred and his eyes were glassy.

Police said he told them he admitted to having drinks earlier in the evening and that he agreed to a field sobriety test. Police said Peckinpaugh was “irritated” and that he was unable to complete the tests.

Police said the suspect did not follow instructions administered during the field sobriety test. He was placed under arrest after refusing to put his right hand behind his back.

According to General Sessions Court documents, Peckinpaugh told an officer it was “inconceivable for me to arrest him because he works for Mercedes-Benz at Long of Chattanooga, a ‘major donor’ to the police department" and he ‘literally owns me.’”

Police said the suspect was taken to the jail without incident, and police obtained a warrant that allowed them to conduct a blood test. Police said the paper tag on his vehicle read “test drive” and was not a valid TN registration or temporary tag.

Peckinpaugh is charged with resisting arrest, speeding, reckless driving, driving under the influence, and driving an unregistered vehicle.


Chattooga And Whitfield Counties Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 162 Deaths

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Chattooga And Whitfield Counties Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 162 Deaths

Opinion

Strengthen City Court And Let Chattanoogans Choose Their Judges

Roy Exum: About Forgiveness

Sports

Dan Fleser: Josh Dobbs, Others Loving Tennessee Rout Of Missouri

Mocs Roll Over Western Carolina In SoCon Opener

