Collegedale Taking Random Sampling Of City's Residents

Collegedale Commissioners on Monday approved a contract to take a random sampling of the city’s population. This is the specialty of Polco which will be hired to conduct the survey. The information and community’s input that is gathered by the survey will be used in the creation of Collegedale’s new strategic plan that is under development.

The surveys will be sent to residents of the city who will be able to respond either by mail or email.

City Manager Hines said he expects to have surveys sent near the first of next year. This contract with Polco will cost Collegedale $17,000.

Approval was given to enter into a lease agreement for laptop computers that will be used by the police department. Police Chief Jack Sapp recommended the new lease for the laptops that the police plan to use for everything including writing tickets. The new four-year lease includes 32 new laptops and scanners for the 26 officers as well as for the reserve officers. Chief Sapp told the commissioners that this is less money each year than the city has been paying and it includes additional equipment and an extended service contract. When the term of the lease is up, the city can buy the old laptops for $1. The cost of the lease is $30,935 for each of the four years.

City Manager Hines’ contract includes use of a city vehicle. Several cars that have been ordered have not yet been delivered, including the one that will be used by Mr. Hines. The council approved extending a temporary car allowance for the city manager for 60 days until his vehicle is received.