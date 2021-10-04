 Monday, October 4, 2021 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Collegedale Taking Random Sampling Of City's Residents

Monday, October 4, 2021 - by Gail Perry

Collegedale Commissioners on Monday approved a contract to take a random sampling of the city’s population. This is the specialty of Polco which will  be hired to conduct the survey. The information and community’s input that is gathered by the survey will be used in the creation of Collegedale’s new strategic plan that is under development.

 

The surveys will be sent to residents of the city who will be able to respond either by mail or email.

City Manager Hines said he expects to have surveys sent near the first of next year. This contract with Polco will cost Collegedale $17,000.

 

Approval was given to enter into a lease agreement for laptop computers that will be used by the police department. Police Chief Jack Sapp recommended the new lease for the laptops that the police plan to use for everything including writing tickets. The new four-year lease includes 32 new laptops and scanners for the 26 officers as well as for the reserve officers. Chief Sapp told the commissioners that this is less money each year than the city has been paying and it includes additional equipment and an extended service contract. When the term of the lease is up, the city can buy the old laptops for $1. The cost of the lease is $30,935 for each of the four years.

 

City Manager Hines’ contract includes use of a city vehicle. Several cars that have been ordered have not yet been delivered, including the one that will be used by Mr. Hines. The council approved extending a temporary car allowance for the city manager for 60 days until his vehicle is received.


October 4, 2021

Marler Arrested After Chase From Walker County To Rossville Boulevard In Which Deputy's Car Was Damaged

October 4, 2021

Greg Beck Proposes Memorial Park For Local Homicide Victims

October 4, 2021

Police responded to a Rossville Boulevard call on Friday and were told Walker County deputies were pursuing a black Dodge that had crossed the Tennessee border. Dispatch later told Chattanooga ... (click for more)

County Commission District 5 candidate Greg Beck said officials should move forward now with a Victims Memorial paying tribute to homicide victims of violence in Chattanooga and Hamilton County. ... (click for more)

Marler Arrested After Chase From Walker County To Rossville Boulevard In Which Deputy's Car Was Damaged

Police responded to a Rossville Boulevard call on Friday and were told Walker County deputies were pursuing a black Dodge that had crossed the Tennessee border. Dispatch later told Chattanooga Police that the vehicle had crashed on Rossville Boulevard. A Walker County deputy took the driver, Jesse Brandon Marler, 38, into custody. Police said they observed damage to both Marler’s ... (click for more)

Greg Beck Proposes Memorial Park For Local Homicide Victims

County Commission District 5 candidate Greg Beck said officials should move forward now with a Victims Memorial paying tribute to homicide victims of violence in Chattanooga and Hamilton County. He said, "We are recommending that a certain amount of acreage be set aside for a park that would consist of a wall of names and dates of these victims. "The park would also have an ... (click for more)

Opinion

Strengthen City Court And Let Chattanoogans Choose Their Judges

On Tuesday, our City Council is voting on the final reading of an ordinance to demolish Division II of Chattanooga City Court without the approval of the citizens of this city. According to our council’s own statements, this is primarily because the current judge sitting in Division II believes that the position is not needed at this time based on emails that the Judge has sent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: About Forgiveness

Each week I get a copy of a newspaper called The Epoch Times. I subscribe to it and, while it has been identified as a “far right” journal, I must declare I know nothing about any of that. I rarely read its opinion section, instead searching for things more pleasing to my heart, and several weeks ago there appeared an article in a regular feature the newspaper entitled “Dear Next ... (click for more)

Sports

Moc Golfers Eighth At Evie Odom Invitational

The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team is eighth with 18 holes to play at the Evie Odom Invitational. The Mocs 286 today provides a 571 total which is two behind North Florida in seventh and 11 clear of Campbell and host Old Dominion in ninth. That’s come behind the stellar work of Dorota Zalewska. Zalewska turned in a 3-under 67 Monday for a two-day total of 135 (-5). That’s ... (click for more)

Covenant's Burrell, Sandhoff Named USA South Players Of The Week

Covenant women's soccer senior Kailey Burrell was named the USA South Player of the Week and junior Lucy Sandhoff earned USA South Defensive Player of the Week honors, announced the league on Monday. It is the first career player of the week honor for Burrell, while it is Sandhoff's second career defensive award. Burrell, a senior from Trenton, Ga., scored two goals and ... (click for more)


