Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, JEFFERY L

2404 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BETTIS, SHANNON BLAKE

1732 EAST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

---

BOONE, AMYA A

1689 RIDGE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BRAVO-GONZALEZ, OLIVER CELESTIN

726 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL

4015 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BROWN, ERIC GIG

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

FLINCHUM, KATHRYN R

667 RICHLAND ST DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GADDY, WADE

4077 WOODRIDGE WAY TUCKER, 30084

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GOINS, THAUDUS K

6134 VANCE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER 1,000

---

HAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER BRYAN

3005 MARY WALKER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374111048

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HUDGINS, NEKO LASHONE2615 E 21ST ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, FRANCINE DENISE4020 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---JUAREZ-SIMON, ALEXANDER W3403 TARLTON AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---KAIL, BLAKE ANDREW2619 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KENNEDY, GEORGE G1818 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212913Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MAXWELL, VANESSA LEE1106 JD NEIL ROAD TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MCCLURE, CECILIA MARGARE7412 S DENT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF IDENTITYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---MOSS, TIMOTHY TYLER41 CASCADE LN RINGGOLD, 307365586Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MULLEN, ALIYAH R1455 VILLAGE OAK CIR NW CLEVELAND, 373122866Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---NORWOOD, MICHAEL LYNN2501 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---PORCH, JAMALE MARQUISE2401 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---REDONDO, SEAN JOSEPH330 TANAGER CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RICHARDSON, KELSEY ANN4044 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061608Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER$2500---SHAMHART, CARL MICHAEL120 ROGERS LN LA FAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---SINGLETON, ERIC TRAMMELL7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SLATTON, BRADLY O SHAY4812 TREEMONT CIR NR CLEVELANDE, 37312Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHARASSMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---TALLENT, CHRISTOPHER TODD219 CROWDER RD MADISONVILLE, 37354Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---TEMPLETON, MARGARET F202 GADD RD RED BANK, 374151838Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---VICENTE, ONOFRE510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374125878Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT