 Tuesday, October 5, 2021 70.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Man Facing Charges After Shooting And Killing His Son's Pit Bull

Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Leroy Allen Hayes
Leroy Allen Hayes

A 68-year-old Harrison man is facing charges after police said he shot and killed his son's pit bull.

Leroy Allen Hayes, of 9506 Pearson Road, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, DUI, possessing a handgun while under the influence and reckless endangerment.

Deputies answered a call from a plumbing technician at 9512 Pearson Road saying that a dog had just been shot for no apparent reason.

The technician said Leroy Hayes approached him asking if he had a gun. After he told him he did not, he said Hayes went into the house and retrieved a handgun. He said he came back outside and shot the dog twice in the head. The technician said the dog had not acted aggressively toward him.

A deputy said when he arrived he found a white van leaving the residence. He followed it to the home of the defendant. He said Hayes admitted he was the one who shot the dog. He said the dog had walked aggressively toward the technician's van, so he decided to shoot it. He acknowledged that the dog did not belong to him, but to his son, Eric Hayes.

Eric Hayes later adamantly disagreed with the assertion that the dog was aggressive.

A handgun was found behind the seat of the van. Two open beer bottles were in the center console. The deputy said Leroy Hayes was very unsteady on his feet and had an odor of alcohol.

He said several times that he knew what he did was wrong.

 

 

 


October 5, 2021

Man Facing Charges After Shooting And Killing His Son's Pit Bull

October 5, 2021

Police Blotter: 10 People Leave McAlister's Deli Without Paying $456 Bill; Man Says Tenants Above Him Are Throwing T-Shirts On His Balcony

October 5, 2021

Health Department To Offer Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots Without An Appointment Beginning Oct. 11, 2021; Gives Flu Vaccination Recommendations


A 68-year-old Harrison man is facing charges after police said he shot and killed his son's pit bull. Leroy Allen Hayes, of 9506 Pearson Road, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, DUI, ... (click for more)

An employee at McAlister's Deli, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, told police that 10 people left without paying their $456 tab. Officers watched video, but could not get a clear picture to possibly identify ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department will no longer require appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at the Tennessee Riverpark beginning Monday. Boosters will also be available without ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Man Facing Charges After Shooting And Killing His Son's Pit Bull

A 68-year-old Harrison man is facing charges after police said he shot and killed his son's pit bull. Leroy Allen Hayes, of 9506 Pearson Road, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, DUI, possessing a handgun while under the influence and reckless endangerment. Deputies answered a call from a plumbing technician at 9512 Pearson Road saying that a dog had just been shot ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: 10 People Leave McAlister's Deli Without Paying $456 Bill; Man Says Tenants Above Him Are Throwing T-Shirts On His Balcony

An employee at McAlister's Deli, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, told police that 10 people left without paying their $456 tab. Officers watched video, but could not get a clear picture to possibly identify the people. * * * An abandoned auto was reported at 201 Georgia Ave. Police found the vehicle in the travel lane on the Veterans Bridge northbound at the on-ramp to Riverside Drive. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Just Fix The Roads

Everyone knows and can feel how terrible the condition our roads are in. They have been in bad shape for years. Didn’t Candidate Kelly campaign on the promise that he would fix Chattanooga’s roads ? He even had himself on TV fixing potholes in a campaign ad. I also remember after he was elected mayor he announced he had budgeted over $1 million for road repairs. Well, I’ve only ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stuff I Think About

After I had my haircut on Monday, I sat and pondered what I might write about that might be fruitful. I couldn’t decide but in the sprit of equality, allow me to share the finalists of my thoughts: * * * THE YMCA SKYSCRAPER – The YMCA of Middle Tennessee (Metro Nashville) has just announced its new headquarters will be a 60-story skyscraper. In what will be the largest residential ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Now Firmly In Place As Vols Quarterback Starter

Toward the end of his media session on Monday, Josh Heupel was asked who’s starting at quarterback Saturday against South Carolina. Tennessee’s first-year football coach probably would’ve dodged the question a few weeks ago, but not now. “Hendon will be the one this week, yes.” Well, of course, Hendon Hooker will be starting. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound redshirt senior has ... (click for more)

Moc Golfers Eighth At Evie Odom Invitational

The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team is eighth with 18 holes to play at the Evie Odom Invitational. The Mocs 286 today provides a 571 total which is two behind North Florida in seventh and 11 clear of Campbell and host Old Dominion in ninth. That’s come behind the stellar work of Dorota Zalewska. Zalewska turned in a 3-under 67 Monday for a two-day total of 135 (-5). That’s ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors