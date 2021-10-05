Man Facing Charges After Shooting And Killing His Son's Pit Bull

A 68-year-old Harrison man is facing charges after police said he shot and killed his son's pit bull.

Leroy Allen Hayes, of 9506 Pearson Road, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, DUI, possessing a handgun while under the influence and reckless endangerment.

Deputies answered a call from a plumbing technician at 9512 Pearson Road saying that a dog had just been shot for no apparent reason.

The technician said Leroy Hayes approached him asking if he had a gun. After he told him he did not, he said Hayes went into the house and retrieved a handgun. He said he came back outside and shot the dog twice in the head. The technician said the dog had not acted aggressively toward him.

A deputy said when he arrived he found a white van leaving the residence. He followed it to the home of the defendant. He said Hayes admitted he was the one who shot the dog. He said the dog had walked aggressively toward the technician's van, so he decided to shoot it. He acknowledged that the dog did not belong to him, but to his son, Eric Hayes.

Eric Hayes later adamantly disagreed with the assertion that the dog was aggressive.

A handgun was found behind the seat of the van. Two open beer bottles were in the center console. The deputy said Leroy Hayes was very unsteady on his feet and had an odor of alcohol.

He said several times that he knew what he did was wrong.